EastEnders confirms exit for Rainie Highway as Tanya Franks bows out
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Tanya Franks has left the show after four years back in the role of Rainie Highway. Rainie's final scenes aired in Wednesday's episode (June 29), which saw her bow out of Walford following the breakdown of her marriage to husband Stuart. Digital Spy can...
For some actors they are a rite of passage, but for a special few, soap characters can be the role of a lifetime. Four stalwarts – from Natalie Cassidy to Sally Dynevor – explain what it takes to play the same part for decades
Following a major shake-up of cast members in recent weeks, EastEnders have released images of the first drag queen character to feature on the soap. Actor Matthew Morrison will debut as Felix Baker, also known by his stage name Tara Misu. The character will be part of a new family...
EastEnders actress Tanya Franks has reportedly quit her role as Rainie Cross on BBC soap after seven years. The 54-year-old has appeared in the show on and off since 2007 but most recently returned in 2015, but will apparently leave the show in a storyline that sees her character depart Albert Square with her baby Roland.
Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
A death is about to rock Salem to its core and there will be a few exits along the way as things heat up this summer, including Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams, as first reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, who has wrapped up filming at the NBC soap. Viewers will watch as Tripp says goodbye to his family and heads off to live in Seattle with his half siblings, Stephanie and Joey.
Viewers were shocked when Abigail was brutally murdered on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and the soap’s headwriter admitted he was heartbroken to write the scenes and insisted that the decision to write portrayer Marci Miller off the show in this way wasn’t taken lightly. But with the actress unavailable to the soap on a full-time contract, their options were limited.
Believe it or not, though it seems like we’ve been waiting for ages to see Bo and Hope reunite in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, it’s actually only been a couple short months — if that! We got our tease of Bo when he showed up as a ghost to help thwart Satan’s plans, but we’re still a little over a month away until the Peacock spinoff brings him back for more.
When Abigail was murdered on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, viewers weren’t the only ones shocked — Billy Flynn (Chad) was just as startled when he first learned of his TV wife’s fate. “I didn’t think they were going to do [that] to Abigail,” he admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “That being said, I think it’s the only way to do it moving forward. You can’t just keep writing her off. I would rather have them do this than continue to make her go crazy and torture her in all these crazy ways.”
Married at First Sight Australia's Dion Giannarelli has rekindled his romance with ex girlfriend Nikki Walton. The TV groom confirmed the new relationship by posting a photo of himself and Nikki on Instagram with the caption:. "Logies after party was a very special event, it was even more special to...
Married At First Sight relationship expert John Aiken has shut down rumours the next season of the hit Channel Nine show will feature celebrities. John confirmed to Yahoo Lifestyle on Sunday that MAFS will have the same format for its tenth season next year. 'I think we just keep doing...
They're one of Hollywood's most famous acting families. And the Hemsworths reunited for the world premiere of Chris' latest movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. Chris, 38, was joined on the red carpet by his wife Elsa Pataky, 45; his brother...
Like any mother, GENERAL HOSPITAL star Finola Hughes (Anna) is proud of her children’s accomplishments. So when her son, Dylan Young, signed with LA Models, she couldn’t resist sharing a couple of his professional photos on her Instagram! “Proud of this boy,” she declared happily. As...
A temporary recast blast from the past. A General Hospital fan account tweeted out a fun reminder today, on June 8, that involved the ABC soap, one of its most popular characters and Days of Our Lives actress Martha Madison (Belle). “On this day in 2011, Days star Martha Madison made her first appearance as Elizabeth Webber, temporarily filling in for Rebecca Herbst on General Hospital.
As every Days of our Lives fan knows, not even death can stop love. Sure, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) died in the arms of his beloved wife, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), seven years ago after succumbing to a brain tumor. So what? As the first trailer for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 proves, Bo is still intimately involved in Hope's life.
The Walking Dead's final episodes look set to air a big death, at least going by a teaser picture from filming. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final episodes of the series, which have already finished filming with the cast saying their goodbyes. However, director of photography Duane Manwiller has shared...
Kate Garraway begged for 'urgent help' on Friday after accidentally leaving her husband Derek Draper's vital medical supplies in a cab. Derek, 54, was the UK's longest-suffering patient of Covid after being admitted to hospital with the virus in March 2020 and is still in recovery. And taking to Twitter,...
Storm Reid is the face of young Hollywood. The 18-year-old Atlanta native appears to be on every casting agent’s list as she has a slew of projects in the works after first commanding attention as Emily in the 2013 Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave. She was then tapped to star alongside Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling in A Wrinkle in Time, for which she received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture. Parts in When They See Us and Don’t Let Go led Storm to be cast as Zendaya’s younger sister Gia in HBO’s Euphoria. While filming the award-winning high school drama, she also made appearances in The Invisible Man and The Suicide Squad. Now she’s slated to find a new legion of fans with the upcoming Searching 2 and One Way, a crime thriller starring Machine Gun Kelly.
Despite CBS airing news coverage on the House Select Committee’s public hearings on the January 6th Capitol Assault, “The Young and the Restless” aired at least half of today’s regularly scheduled all-new episode. As such, the full episode will be available to view on demand, the CBS App and Paramount+. In time zones where coverage was not impacted, the episode aired without interruption.
