EastEnders confirms exit for Rainie Highway as Tanya Franks bows out

When Abigail was murdered on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, viewers weren’t the only ones shocked — Billy Flynn (Chad) was just as startled when he first learned of his TV wife’s fate. “I didn’t think they were going to do [that] to Abigail,” he admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “That being said, I think it’s the only way to do it moving forward. You can’t just keep writing her off. I would rather have them do this than continue to make her go crazy and torture her in all these crazy ways.”

11 DAYS AGO