Music

Spotify’s new karaoke function that judges you like your friends secretly do, explained

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Spotify has given us Wrapped at the holidays to remind us of all the weird stuff we listen to. There’s also the Spotify pie chart to do the same.

But now? Say hello to … Spotify karaoke!!!

That’s right, there’s now a way for some users — sorry, not all of you have it yet, we’ll get into that — to click a button, have the music get lower and sing along. AND on top of that? You’ll get judged, the same way your friends do when you deliver that off-key version of Friends in Low Places around 1 AM.

Let’s break it down:

Wait, REALLY? WOOHOO!

YEAH!

Except …

Except what?

It hasn’t rolled out for every user yet, but per Mashable, it’s “expected to make it to screens globally in the next few months.”

Oh. But how does it work if/when I do get it?

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click on the song you’re playing on mobile, or on desktop you can click on the mic button in the lower right-hand corner.
  2. Scroll down to the lyrics section.
  3. On the upper right-hand corner of the lyrics, click on the button marked “sing.”
  4. Good luck getting a score of 100.

Wow, so judgy.

But isn’t that fun? Maybe you want to test your accuracy!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

