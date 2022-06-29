ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Mr. Thomas Iverson “Tbo” Ott

By Grice Connect
 3 days ago

Thomas Iverson “Tbo” Ott, age 39, passed away on...

Grice Connect

Latrell Youmans

Mr. Latrell Youmans passed away on June 30, 2022, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia following a brief illness. Mr. Youmans was born in Blackshear, Georgia on August 6, 1931, to Elmer and Janie Dryden Youmans. In 1951, Latrell married the love of his life, Lila Freimuth, and they lived together happily for more than 71 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Deacon James Willie Rock

Deacon James Willie Rock, age 73, of Statesboro, GA., passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a Bulloch County native and retired as a custodian from Upson County Board of Education in Thomaston, GA. He was a member of the...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Loretta J. Williams

Mrs. Loretta J. Williams born April 12, 1938, transitioned peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Stone Mountain, Georgia, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a native of Bulloch County, where she attended public schools. she was retired from Pineland Health and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Judy Gallop

Mrs. Judy Gallop, age 83, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her residence. She was a native of Los Angeles, California but resided in Bulloch County for over 20 years. Judy had a great love for reading and animals, especially horses and cats. She is...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

‘Rally for Roe’ at Bulloch County Courthouse this Saturday

The Young Democrats at Georgia Southern University, Students with Disabilities Advocacy Group, and Madeline Ryan Smith for Georgia are holding another reproductive rights rally this Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. “Rally for Roe 2.0” will be held at the Bulloch County Courthouse starting at 4 p.m.. The courthouse is located at 2 N Main St, Statesboro.
Grice Connect

“Manufacturing Music, 140 years of Gretsch Legacy” at Visit Statesboro

“Manufacturing Music, 140 years of Gretsch Legacy” exhibit at Visit Statesboro, 222 South Main Street, is a collaboration between the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Georgia Southern Museum and the Georgia Southern Department of History. This exhibit provides another terrific attraction for visitors to Statesboro. The Gretsch legacy...
Grice Connect

EGSC announces Dean’s Honor and Merit Lists for Spring 2022

East Georgia State College (EGSC) recently recognized students for their academic excellence for the 2022 Spring semester. The EGSC Dean’s Honor and Dean’s Merit Lists recipients recently received notification that they were recognized on the lists. To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must have...
Grice Connect

Statesboro VFW Post 10825 Fourth of July Service Monday

Closing out a weekend of patriotism, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Boswell A. Johnson Post 10825) will gather at 10:00 am at the Judicial Annex at 20 Siebald Street on Monday, July 4, 2022. They will hold an outdoor service where they will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and read the Declaration of Independence for its 246th anniversary of being signed.
Grice Connect

UPDATE: Clarke Beverages II now open on Brannen Street

Statesboro’s first package liquor store, Clarke Beverages II, is now open at 607 Brannen Street. The store operates from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM Monday through Thursday and will remain open until 10:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. They will be closed on Sundays. According to Jennifer Harrison, they...
Grice Connect

Governor Kemp appoints Dr. Scott Bohlke to Workforce Commission

Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed Brooklet, Georgia physician Dr. Scott Bohlke as one of 15 appointments to the newly-created Healthcare Workforce Commission. The commission was created by Executive Order. In order to tackle the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers. The commission will submit a report on their findings by the end of the year.
BROOKLET, GA
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Cheryl Ballard Burke

Cheryl Ballard Burke passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on June 23, 2022 after an extended illness. Cheryl was born on March 6, 1948. After graduating from West Jefferson High School in Ohio, Cheryl served a stint in the U. S. Army stationed in Virginia before moving to Savannah, Georgia. Eventually, she left Savannah to make Statesboro her home.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dr. Patrick “Doc” O. Spurgeon

Dr. Patrick O. Spurgeon, affectionately known as “Doc’ by the. many students, athletes, colleagues, and friends that loved him,. passed away on June 23rd, 2022 in Statesboro, after an eight. decade career as a player, student, teacher, coach, and mentor. Born in Northwest Indiana, he was raised in...
Grice Connect

Mrs. Eloise “Wissie” Wright Donaldson

Mrs. Eloise “Wessie” Wright Donaldson, age 86, died on Thursday June 23, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical center in Statesboro. She was born April 12, 1936 in Portal to Mr. Sam W. Wright and Mrs. Louise Hendrix Wright. Eloise was a graduate of Portal High School and married in 1958 to the late Jack Dempsey Donaldson. She retired from the Bulloch County School System after 32 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed working in the yard with her flowers and spending time with her family.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

SFD partners with GS for student housing training experience

The Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) has partnered with Georgia Southern University (GS) to perform training exercises on the University’s Statesboro Campus at University Villas. The three weeks of exercises provides provides firefighters with access to a multi-level, multi-unit structure for training opportunities before University Villas is demolished. With these...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

EGRMC employees with a combined 1,570 years of service honored

East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) brought their employees, with more than 20 years of service, together this week to honor them. The EGRMC employees recognized had a combined 1,570 years of service to the local hospital spanning over 50 years. The service awards dinner was held at the Nesmith Lane building on the Georgia Southern campus. Each employee, with more than 20 years of service, was recognized individually.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dancing with the Statesboro Stars 2022 Teams Announced

One of the most anticipated annual events, Dancing With the Statesboro Stars benefiting Safe Haven, announced this week the teams for their 2022 event. This will be the 12th year this event has been held. Wing Maxx of Statesboro will, again, be the presenting sponsor. Each Statesboro Star was introduced...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Adult has died at Splash in the Boro in Statesboro

The popular Splash in the Boro Water Park in Statesboro has closed for the day after a death in the park. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch has identified the deceased lady as Pauline Harden, 70, from Springfield, Georgia. Coroner Futch determined that Mrs. Harden died as a result of drowning...
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

