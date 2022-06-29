ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Mrs. Judy Gallop

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mrs. Judy Gallop, age 83, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her residence. She was a native of Los Angeles, California...

Mr. Thomas Iverson “Tbo” Ott

Thomas Iverson “Tbo” Ott, age 39, passed away on Saturday June 25th 2022 in Bulloch County, Georgia. A complete obituary will be updated soon. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Latrell Youmans

Mr. Latrell Youmans passed away on June 30, 2022, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia following a brief illness. Mr. Youmans was born in Blackshear, Georgia on August 6, 1931, to Elmer and Janie Dryden Youmans. In 1951, Latrell married the love of his life, Lila Freimuth, and they lived together happily for more than 71 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
‘Rally for Roe’ at Bulloch County Courthouse this Saturday

The Young Democrats at Georgia Southern University, Students with Disabilities Advocacy Group, and Madeline Ryan Smith for Georgia are holding another reproductive rights rally this Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. “Rally for Roe 2.0” will be held at the Bulloch County Courthouse starting at 4 p.m.. The courthouse is located at 2 N Main St, Statesboro.
Deacon James Willie Rock

Deacon James Willie Rock, age 73, of Statesboro, GA., passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a Bulloch County native and retired as a custodian from Upson County Board of Education in Thomaston, GA. He was a member of the...
STATESBORO, GA
UPDATE: Clarke Beverages II now open on Brannen Street

Statesboro’s first package liquor store, Clarke Beverages II, is now open at 607 Brannen Street. The store operates from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM Monday through Thursday and will remain open until 10:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. They will be closed on Sundays. According to Jennifer Harrison, they...
Florida man dies in Bulloch County pond Saturday

At 3:09 PM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff Deputies and Bulloch County Fire Department to assist in locating a missing man who had been fishing in a local pond before disappearing. The pond he was fishing in is located in the southern end of...
East Georgia State College announces Spring 2022 graduates

East Georgia State College (EGSC) held its Spring Commencement Ceremony Friday, May 13, 2022. The ceremony was held in the gymnasium on the EGSC Swainsboro campus. Family and friends of the graduates and community members were all in attendance at the event. Dr. David Chevalier, Associate Vice President for Academic...
SWAINSBORO, GA
Statesboro VFW Post 10825 Fourth of July Service Monday

Closing out a weekend of patriotism, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Boswell A. Johnson Post 10825) will gather at 10:00 am at the Judicial Annex at 20 Siebald Street on Monday, July 4, 2022. They will hold an outdoor service where they will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and read the Declaration of Independence for its 246th anniversary of being signed.
Parker College of Business students work with Boys & Girls Club

When Georgia Southern University faculty member Travis Brickey attended the annual Haunted Forest fundraiser, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County in Statesboro, he didn’t expect to come back to the classroom with a project idea for his students. Haunted Forest fundraiser. “When I first attended...
“Manufacturing Music, 140 years of Gretsch Legacy” at Visit Statesboro

“Manufacturing Music, 140 years of Gretsch Legacy” exhibit at Visit Statesboro, 222 South Main Street, is a collaboration between the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Georgia Southern Museum and the Georgia Southern Department of History. This exhibit provides another terrific attraction for visitors to Statesboro. The Gretsch legacy...
Loretta J. Williams

Mrs. Loretta J. Williams born April 12, 1938, transitioned peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Stone Mountain, Georgia, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a native of Bulloch County, where she attended public schools. she was retired from Pineland Health and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Bulloch home heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning

At 4:47 am Monday, June 27, 2022 Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Bulloch and Statesboro Fire Departments to a house fire in the 500 block of Lem Lanier Road. The initial call reported heavy fire and visible flames from the manufactured home. The home is located 17 miles from Statesboro off of the Nevils Groveland road.
SFD partners with GS for student housing training experience

The Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) has partnered with Georgia Southern University (GS) to perform training exercises on the University’s Statesboro Campus at University Villas. The three weeks of exercises provides provides firefighters with access to a multi-level, multi-unit structure for training opportunities before University Villas is demolished. With these...
STATESBORO, GA
Southeast Georgia Road Work… Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, June 25 through Friday, July 1. Independence Day holiday road work restrictions will be in place beginning Friday, July 1, at noon until Tuesday, July 5, at 10 p.m....
Mr. Ricky Lee Sr.

Ricky Lee, Sr. was born on March 23, 1964. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Ricky was obedient to his Master’s call. ”13 Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” 1 Corinthians 16:13. With his loving wife at his side, he gently...
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
