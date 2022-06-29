Mrs. Judy Gallop

Closing out a weekend of patriotism, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Boswell A. Johnson Post 10825) will gather at 10:00 am at the Judicial Annex at 20 Siebald Street on Monday, July 4, 2022. They will hold an outdoor service where they will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and read the Declaration of Independence for its 246th anniversary of being signed.

7 HOURS AGO