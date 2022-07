The new and improved Dennis VanAlstine Car and Motorcycle show are looking for people to be part of the 4th of July Celebration in Superior. This year's celebration still has room for cars, vendors, and food trucks or businesses. At the time I am writing this there is only one food vendor possibly two, which means there is still room for people who own food businesses to be a part of the car show.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO