Ashland, WI July 1, 2022: Hear Us Roar, Pro-Choice Rally

Yesterday, Monday, June 27, 2022, a reproductive rights rally was held at the Ashland Band Shell. We had approximately 100 people protesting at our highest point of the afternoon! There was a tremendous amount of motorists who showed their support by honking, giving a thumbs up and pumping their fists. There were some motorists who didn't agree, but that was the minority. The people who organized this rally (Eleesa Kline, Sarah Wargin and Phoebe Lee) are quite passionate and impressive. There were a good number of League members and friends in attendance and for that, we thank you! It was truly a beautiful sight to see people of all ages and genders coming together in this fight.

ASHLAND, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO