Ashland, WI

Ashland, WI July 1, 2022: Hear Us Roar, Pro-Choice Rally

wibailoutpeople.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGather at 1 P.M. at the Chequamegon Food Co-op at 700 Main Street West, Ashland, WI. Demonstrate your rage...

wibailoutpeople.org

lwvabcwi.org

Join the protest: Hear Us Roar Pro-Choice — Ashland, WI

Yesterday, Monday, June 27, 2022, a reproductive rights rally was held at the Ashland Band Shell. We had approximately 100 people protesting at our highest point of the afternoon! There was a tremendous amount of motorists who showed their support by honking, giving a thumbs up and pumping their fists. There were some motorists who didn't agree, but that was the minority. The people who organized this rally (Eleesa Kline, Sarah Wargin and Phoebe Lee) are quite passionate and impressive. There were a good number of League members and friends in attendance and for that, we thank you! It was truly a beautiful sight to see people of all ages and genders coming together in this fight.
ASHLAND, WI
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hayward, Ashland, Mellen

Hayward, WI- Lynn’s Custom Meats is hosting a cookout Saturday, July 2 with all proceeds going to Hayward Library Foundation. Lunch starts at 10 A.M. with burgers, brats and hot dogs. The fun runs through 2:30 P.M. The library foundation is a non-profit that exists solely to create an endowment to provide supplemental financial support for the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library.
HAYWARD, WI
businessnorth.com

Bayfield leaders welcome Viking cruise ship

Passengers traveling the Great Lakes aboard Viking Cruises’ Octantis explored Bayfield and the Apostle Islands on Tuesday. The ship, carrying 334 passengers and about 200 crew members, parked just beyond the Bayfield Harbor breakwall. Tenders transported passengers to and from the 665-foot vessel to the Bayfield City Dock. The Red Cliff Drum and Dance Troupe welcomed visitors to shore at the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion, according to the city's Chamber of Commerce.
BAYFIELD, WI
Ashland, WI
Ashland, WI
Kat Kountry 105

This Black Beach in Minnesota is a Must See

I think we have all heard about the great black beach in Hawaii, it's one of those things that people come back from a vacation there and say "You have to see this"! And I've always wondered about it. And now I hear about this black beach right here in...
cbs3duluth.com

Two dead in motorcycle crash in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - East Calvary Road is now open in Rice Lake after a fatal motorcycle crash that killed two people. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near East Calvary Road and Howard Gnesen Road, just north of Duluth. The St. Louis County Sherriff’s Office says a truck...
cbs3duluth.com

Serious motorcycle crash closes roads in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - East Calvary Road remained closed Thursday night in Rice Lake, after what appeared to be a serious motorcycle crash. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near East Calvary Road and Howard Gnesen Road, just north of Duluth. A large emergency response could be seen, including Sheriff’s...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Abortion-rights protestors clash with driver in downtown Duluth

The Duluth Police Department says an abortion-rights protestor could be charged after some in the crowd clashed with a motorist in downtown Duluth during a march Monday evening. According to the Duluth Police Department, the incident unfolded when a woman, driving with her 6-month-old baby in the car, unintentionally intersected...
FOX 21 Online

Palace Bar Closes after Ongoing Violence and Police Disputes

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Palace Bar in Superior has officially closed their doors after months of violence and a shooting. The Superior Police Chief called on the city to revoke its liquor license after more than 150 calls for police services were made since January of last year. Officers...
kdal610.com

Protest Closes Several Downtown Duluth Streets

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Chief of Police, Mike Tusken, is asking protesters to keep rallies in public or private spaces and off city streets. Following a large rally in downtown Duluth Monday evening that was protesting the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Tusken made the comments in a Facebook post.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Staffing Shortage Disrupts Flights at the Duluth Airport

DULUTH, Minn. — A wave of flight cancellations and delays have surged across the nation due to staffing shortages. So what does this mean for the Duluth airport?. They report having fewer flight disruptions compared to other regions, but like a lot of airlines, Northwest and United are struggling to hire staff and pilots.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. The sheriff's...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drowsy driver crashes into Duluth restaurant

DULUTH, Minn. -- A popular North Shore restaurant is temporarily closed for a major remodel ahead of its busiest weekend of the year -- but this wasn't a planned project.A drowsy driver crashed into the Island Lake Inn early Wednesday morning."Cleaner just said, 'Someone came through the wall at our bar,' and I'm like, 'It couldn't be an actual through-the-wall kind of situation,'" said co-owner Sam Spears.Much to Spears' surprise, it was. An SUV had barreled into the building. Investigators say the driver fell asleep as he was rounding the curve along Rice Lake Road. He then drove through the...
Bring Me The News

Driver falls asleep, crashes through motel wall near Duluth

No one was injured inside a roadside motel when a driver fell asleep and crashed into the building, with the SUV coming to a rest inside the motel's bar and restaurant. It happened at about 6:49 a.m. Wednesday when a 36-year-old Tower man fell asleep while driving on Rice Lake Road and crashed into the Island Lake Inn, which is located on the north side of Island Lake, about 15 miles north of Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Florence; Forest; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marinette; Oneida; Price; Sawyer; Vilas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 416 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND FLORENCE FOREST IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARINETTE ONEIDA PRICE SAWYER VILAS
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

