Suns free-agency focus: Will there be a significant upgrade at guard?

By KEVIN ZIMMERMAN
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 2 days ago
Within the next few weeks, we should find out what the Phoenix Suns are thinking. Do they re-sign center Deandre Ayton to keep their core together? Will they move off any expiring deals? Can improvements be made by shuffling role players around the core group?. To get us ready...

