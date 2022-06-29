Suns free-agency focus: Will there be a significant upgrade at guard?

According to Shams Charania, The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension (Shams Charania) A well worth it contract for both sides. After a near NBA title in 2021 and a season in which Booker averaged an outstanding 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 2022, the Suns inked their young superstar to a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension. He should continue to be a top-20 player in fantasy leagues but is a name to watch as the Suns have emerged as big players in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. If the team does find a way to get the veteran out of Brooklyn, Booker likely takes a hit in the scoring department dropping him outside my top 20 in 2022.

