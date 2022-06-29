ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 LB predicted to sign with Georgia football

By J.C. Shelton
 3 days ago
Four-star 2023 linebacker Troy Bowles is currently expected to sign with Georgia football by On3 Sports and 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Bowles, out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., is rated as the No. 2 linebacker, the No. 11 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 44 recruit overall in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Troy is the son of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles took an official visit to Athens on June 10 after naming the Bulldogs as one of his final-eight schools, which includes Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Rutgers and Georgia.

Bowles led Jesuit in tackling (103) on the way to a 15-0 record and the 6A state title in 2021.

