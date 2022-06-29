Georgia Basketball: 2022-23 SEC opponents set
The Southeastern Conference has released each of its member schools’ league opponents for the 2022-23 season.
Georgia, which finished with a record of 1-17 in SEC play last year, will be looking to improve under new head coach Mike White.
As part of home-and-home matchups, Georgia will play rivals Auburn, Florida and South Carolina twice as it always does. Additional home-and-home series for the 2022 Bulldogs include Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Georgia’s four remaining home dates will be versus LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
The Bulldogs will take the road for contests at Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Full list of Georgia’s opponents:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn (2x)
- Florida (2x)
- Kentucky (2x)
- LSU
- Ole Miss (2x)
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- South Carolina (2x)
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
Schedules, including game times and dates, will be released later.
Comments / 0