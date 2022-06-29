ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Basketball: 2022-23 SEC opponents set

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pUdk_0gQ0DlTg00

The Southeastern Conference has released each of its member schools’ league opponents for the 2022-23 season.

Georgia, which finished with a record of 1-17 in SEC play last year, will be looking to improve under new head coach Mike White.

As part of home-and-home matchups, Georgia will play rivals Auburn, Florida and South Carolina twice as it always does. Additional home-and-home series for the 2022 Bulldogs include Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Georgia’s four remaining home dates will be versus LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs will take the road for contests at Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Full list of Georgia’s opponents:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn (2x)
  • Florida (2x)
  • Kentucky (2x)
  • LSU
  • Ole Miss (2x)
  • Mississippi State
  • Missouri
  • South Carolina (2x)
  • Texas A&M
  • Vanderbilt

Schedules, including game times and dates, will be released later.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in February 2022. Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but he was unable to keep Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson could play a huge role in college football’s realignment

College football will never be the same ladies and gentlemen. Shocking the entire college football landscape, USC and UCLA confirmed that their bids to join the Big Ten have been accepted, with both teams planning on joining the elite conference starting in 2024. This move is the second major realignment announced this year, with Oklahoma and Texas announcing that they plan to leave the Big 12 for the SEC as early as 2024. These moves are significant moments in college football history that will have massive ripple effects from conference to conference. The Power 5 conferences already had a discrepancy between them;...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Oklahoma football recruiting is hurting

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a national recruiting powerhouse in recent memory. Many players have been drawn to their winning tradition and innovative schemes. Under the direction of Bob Stoops, the Sooners were quick to diagnose problems and adjust. Since Stoops’ departure, Oklahoma has been unable to identify weaknesses and proactively make changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Ole Miss#Lsu#Bulldogs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What other schools should the Big Ten add?

Now that the Big Ten has added USC and UCLA starting in 2024, the question of whether or not the conference will continue with expansion or stand pat at 16 teams remains. A report from Sports Illustrated states that several schools are already making moves to try and join the Big Ten or SEC out of a fear of being left behind if the two leagues each form a 20-team super-conference. The report states, “Sources tell Sports Illustrated several schools across the country are jockeying to land in one of the two conferences, a multiteam shift that many believe will result in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies make Final Four for 2023 Defensive lineman, Sydir Mitchell

Texas A&M has officially been named to the “Final Four” for one of the top-ranked 2023 defensive line prospects in the country, Sydir Mitchell, with his final list including Georgia, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M. Mitchell is going into his final season at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, with his sights set on choosing to play at one of the top programs in the country. The Aggies have been heavily interested in Mitchell since last summer, offering him on July 11th, 2020, and after a productive junior season where he accumulated 40 tackles 4.5 tackles for loss, and...
ORADELL, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies make the cut 2023 standout Defensive lineman, David Hicks Jr.

David Hicks Jr., is the top defensive line prospect in the country, and the best player in the state of Texas in the 2023 class. On Friday, July 1st, Hicks posted his “Top Seven” school list on social media, including Texas A&M. Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Texas, narrowing his focus to these seven programs in order to accurately weigh the pros and cons that each school presents pertaining to his football and academic future. Hicks is currently ranked as the 5th ranked player nationally in the 2023 class, going into his final season at Paetow High School in...
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star CB Daniel Harris is ready to commit

Four-star class of 2023 defensive back Daniel Harris is ready to commit. Harris has excellent length and is committing on July 1. Harris’s top schools are Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State. Harris has offers from elite college football programs across the country and has received recruiting interest...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado needs to make friends quick if it wants to leave Pac-12

So, what now? After the college football landscape was rocked on Thursday with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten in 2024, the Pac-12 Conference is in a state of chaos. We can speculative for hours about what’s next for the Pac, but there’s no doubt money will be lost without two of its biggest schools. A merger with the Mountain West is possible, or maybe it will simply run with 10 teams. In both scenarios, the grass doesn’t seem too green. The Pac-12’s recent downfall could even produce a mass exodus, which I believe is most likely. If Colorado wants...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ainias Smith makes Mike Farrell’s top-50 WR’s list

On Thursday, Mike Farrell released his top-50 wide receiver’s list for the 2022 college football season. Coming in at No. 44 is Aggies’ own, Ainias Smith. Smith, a senior from Missouri City, TX, will look to build upon and exceed his 2020 and 2021 production and remain the alpha in the Aggies’ wide receiver room. In 2020, Smith played in 10 games and totaled 564 receiving yards on 43 receptions. He finished the season with six receiving touchdowns. Smith was also effective as a rusher totaling nearly 300 rushing yards on 49 attempts – an average of six yards per attempt....
MISSOURI CITY, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy