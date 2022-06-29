Georgia Basketball: 2022-23 SEC opponents set

The Southeastern Conference has released each of its member schools’ league opponents for the 2022-23 season.

Georgia, which finished with a record of 1-17 in SEC play last year, will be looking to improve under new head coach Mike White.

As part of home-and-home matchups, Georgia will play rivals Auburn, Florida and South Carolina twice as it always does. Additional home-and-home series for the 2022 Bulldogs include Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Georgia’s four remaining home dates will be versus LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs will take the road for contests at Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Full list of Georgia’s opponents:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn (2x)

Florida (2x)

Kentucky (2x)

LSU

Ole Miss (2x)

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina (2x)

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Schedules, including game times and dates, will be released later.