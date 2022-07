Trevor Williams allowed five runs on five hits and a walk over 3 2/3 innings on Saturday against the Rangers. He struck out three and took the loss, falling to 1-4. Williams' time in the rotation is likely coming to an end soon with Max Scherzer coming back and David Peterson pitching well, but it's not like fantasy managers were relying on him anyway. He's now up to a 4.34 ERA and 1.34 WHIP and hasn't gone more than five innings in any start. He may take Peterson's place on Thursday against the Marlins depending on how long Peterson takes for paternity league, but there's no reason to hold him in the hope that he makes that start.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO