Texas State

Texas State Police to Begin Border Vehicle Checks After Migrant Tragedy

By Joe Carroll
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said state police will resume inspection of vehicles crossing the border from...

www.bloomberg.com

KWTX

Chase involving suspected human smugglers ends with 4 dead in South Texas

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX
kunm.org

COVID surges in six New Mexico counties ahead of July 4th weekend

As the second holiday weekend in two weeks arrives, New Mexicans face fresh challenges calculating COVID-19 risk. By CDC standards, New Mexico has a surge of cases higher than last summer, without a mask mandate, managed by an understaffed Department of Health that provides irregular updates as hospitalizations and deaths increase. The last press briefing on June 8 came three months after an acknowledgment of the 2-year "anniversary" of COVID-19's arrival in New Mexico on March 11, 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ladailypost.com

State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In July

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during July 2022. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are...
KRQE News 13

NMSP checkpoints out in force during July

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State Police announced they would be conducting sobriety checkpoints across all counties in July. Saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints will also be in effect. Meanwhile, Bernalillo County will continue its “Take a Ride On Us” program over the 4th of July holiday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico State Representative enters a no-contest plea in DWI case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has. entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She. was arrested by Santa Fe police in the final days of a legislative. session in February. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Louis must. complete 24 hours of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Secretary of State says she was threatened

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top elections regulator says she received threats to her safety via an email and telephone calls to her offices and that the FBI has been notified. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday told The Associated Press that there have been...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man sentenced to 5 years in prison for crash that injured woman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Julian Lucas Garcia, 33, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted on multiple counts related to an ATV crash. Officials say on July 4, 2019, on the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, Garcia, a non-Indian, was driving an ATV without headlights in dark conditions through an area crowded with people who were […]
Bloomberg

New York to Ban Guns in Most Public Places to Block Court Ruling

New York lawmakers on Friday passed gun legislation that would severely limit where guns can be carried and require background checks to buy ammunition. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) negotiated the legislation with leaders and said she would sign quickly. The bill is almost certain to draw a lawsuit.
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Texas Asks Top State Court to Allow Abortion Prosecutions Sooner

Texas urged the state’s highest court to vacate a temporary restraining order that is preventing the criminal prosecution of abortion providers in the weeks before the procedure is fully banned. The state’s so-called trigger law was designed to take effect 30 days after the federal right to abortion was...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
KOAT 7

Fourth of July events and firework displays in New Mexico

Firework displays have been scheduled throughout New Mexico to celebrate Independence Day. Many state and local officials encourage everyone to attend a fireworks display as fire danger is still high throughout the state. Below is a list of firework displays across New Mexico. If you have an event to add...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico duo accused of murder, kidnapping

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man and woman were indicted in federal court Friday. Gilbert John Jr., 33, a member of the Navajo nation is accused of second degree murder. Kendra K. Panteah, 34, a member of the Zuni Pueblo is accused of kidnapping resulting in death. According to court records, the victim who’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bloomberg

California to Allow Lawsuits for Marketing Firearms to Children

Gun manufacturers that market kiddie versions of firearms in California would risk being sued under legislation cleared Thursday for the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The measure (A.B. 2571), which the state Senate passed 56 to 14 without debate, was partly inspired by a child-size version of the AR-15.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Source New Mexico

Invisible and toxic in New Mexico

In her 30 years working as a health care professional in the Navajo Nation, Adella Begaye witnessed the health impacts of extractive industries on Indigenous communities in the Southwest. “We know these toxins can impact the respiratory system, your heart and the lungs. All parts of the body,” she said,...
POLITICS

