Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of the hottest manga released recently. The Part 2 sequel of the manga which will have a school arc featuring protagonist Denji attending school will begin serialisation starting July 13, 2022. Now, Manga Plus editor Yuta Momiyama has announced on Twitter that the series will be available digitally on the service in languages like English, Spanish, Thai, French, and Portuguese on the same day as the Japanese release. This means that readers in India will be able to access the much-awaited sequel of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus app in English on the same day as Japan. Here is what Momiyama said (machine translated):

