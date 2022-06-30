ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinz pulls products from Tesco stores in row over pricing

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Heinz has stopped supplying Tesco with some of its most popular products in a dispute over pricing.

Baked beans, ketchup and tomato soup are among the items missing from shelves in some of stores.

Tesco apologised for the absence of popular Heinz products, but said: “We will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.”

Kraft Heinz, which owns the brand, said it was struggling to provide value products due to rising production costs but said it was working closely with Tesco to resolve the situation quickly.

A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz said: “In today’s challenging economic environment – with commodity and production costs rising – many consumers are working within tight budgets.

“We always look at how we can provide value through price, size and packs so consumers can enjoy the products they love and trust at a price point that works within their budgets, without compromising on quality.

“We are confident of a positive resolution with Tesco.”

As the UK faces rising costs of living, food manufacturers have reported increased costs for energy and commodities, which has led some to raise the prices they charge retailers.

However, supermarkets such as Tesco are pushing to keep prices low for customers bearing the brunt of the crisis .

A Tesco spokesperson said: “With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

“We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

The supermarket added it was “laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check”.

The current situation echoes a similar row in 2016 dubbed “Marmitegate”, which saw Tesco pull dozens of Unilever products from its website after Brexit forced the company to raise its prices.

