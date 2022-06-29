Televised hearings investigating Jan. 6 begin

At the end of the NATO summit, the Pentagon announced an additional $820 million in security assistance for Ukraine. Still, there are questions about whether that aid has been reaching places where it's needed most. The city of Severodonetsk in the eastern part of the country recently fell to the Russians, leaving only one last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the region, the city of Lysychansk. We reached out to two men who've been fighting on the front lines, one a volunteer fighter named Pavlo Mazouk (ph), who described being under harrowing, nonstop Russian assault in the village of Bilohorivka.

MILITARY ・ 9 HOURS AGO