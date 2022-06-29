ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Televised hearings investigating Jan. 6 begin

By Mara Liasson
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Supreme Court hands defeat to Native American Tribes in Oklahoma

Three years ago, Native Americans in Oklahoma rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land, and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions for crimes on Indian land without the consent of the Indian tribes. But on Wednesday, the court narrowed that decision, prompting an angry dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, the author of the 2019 decision, and an ardent proponent of Indian rights.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mara Liasson
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul signs law banning guns in many public places

NEW YORK -- Guns will be banned in many public places in New York now that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that she says gives the state more ammunition in the fight against gun violence.State lawmakers claim they were forced to pass the new law after the Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive gun licensing laws, which opens the door for many concealed carry guns on our streets.READ MORE: New York lawmakers approve gun control legislation in special session after Supreme Court decisionsTimes Square is declared one of the "sensitive places" in New York state's new gun safety law,...
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Week in politics: Decisions from the Supreme Court supermajority reshape the U.S.

The Supreme Court wrapped up its term with another stunning decision that signals its sharp turn to the right with a new supermajority. The same six conservative justices who overturned Roe v. Wade last month have restricted the ability of the Biden administration to limit carbon emissions from power plants. The case has thrown into doubt not only the president's efforts to limit climate change, but also the ability of the executive branch to issue regulations in other areas as well. To discuss this and other decisions handed down this term, we're joined by NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Npr#The White House
Connecticut Public

Two Ukrainian fighters describe the current state of the frontlines against Russia

At the end of the NATO summit, the Pentagon announced an additional $820 million in security assistance for Ukraine. Still, there are questions about whether that aid has been reaching places where it's needed most. The city of Severodonetsk in the eastern part of the country recently fell to the Russians, leaving only one last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the region, the city of Lysychansk. We reached out to two men who've been fighting on the front lines, one a volunteer fighter named Pavlo Mazouk (ph), who described being under harrowing, nonstop Russian assault in the village of Bilohorivka.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Some fear Christian nationalism is getting legal legitimacy through the Supreme Court

Some recent Supreme Court rulings have added momentum to a fringe movement called Christian nationalism. There's concern now that this extreme ideology is gaining legal legitimacy through the country's highest court. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef joins us. Hi there. ODETTE YOUSEF, BYLINE: Hey, Ari. SHAPIRO: Begin by explaining...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Connecticut Public

Strict border policies contribute to rising immigrant deaths

The Supreme Court also handed down a decision this week in favor of the Biden administration. This one cleared the way for the government to end Remain in Mexico. That's a Trump-era policy that forced some migrants to wait in Mexico while their cases played out in U.S. courts. The court's decision came the same week that 53 migrants died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in Texas. Immigration advocates warn that strict border policies like Remain in Mexico have contributed to the rising number of immigrant deaths along the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

Odesa maintains some normalcy despite Russian aerial assault on southern Ukraine

Russia has increased its aerial assault on southern Ukraine recently. It's been firing missiles at areas outside of the Donbas, hitting food storage facilities in the city of Mykolaiv. And just hours ago, at least 21 people were killed and dozens were injured when Russian missiles struck a residential tower and recreation center just outside the city of Odesa. NPR's Peter Granitz reports.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

NATO commits to focusing on Russia and China

NATO leaders in Spain this past week strengthened their commitment to stand up to Russian aggression. But developments on the ground in Ukraine and in the U.S. will likely challenge that unity in the near future. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from Madrid. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: There was a lot of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy