Springfield, MA

Trans, nonbinary community feel the impact in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade

By New England Public Media
 3 days ago
Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some in the transgender and non-binary community are concerned about their access to abortion rights. Nuri Sherif, a trans non-binary law student at Western New England University in Springfield, said abortion rights have always been a cisgender "woman's health"...

David Loya
3d ago

their confused anyway that males cant get pregnant & is fully male & female fully female & only is their imagination in thinking any different .

Kevin
2d ago

everything is about the LGBT community isn't it? this decision should effect them the least out of anyone. two men can't get knocked up, two women can't get knocked up.. I guess Trans FTM who is "gay" could get knocked up. but this is just comical. or are they allies of women's choice? still doesn't effect them. or the drama that there existence is nullified by it.. cry cry cry.

Gigi Godzilla
1d ago

this is a note to everybody, a man, no matter how dragged up, or whatever surgical stuff he has done, will absolutely never give birth. That's all folks.

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

