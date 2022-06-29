ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Representative Randy Bridges Legislative Update

Cover picture for the articleFriday, June 24, 2022. This date will go down in history as one of the most important in our nation's history as the Supreme Court of the United States stood strong in their ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. By now you are aware that...

Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
Daily Beast

AOC Called for Abortion Clinics on Federal Land. But There Are Two Big Problems.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been tossing out ideas for how President Joe Biden could protect abortion access, including opening abortion clinics on federal lands. But that wouldn’t be an easy fix, explains Leah Litman, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan Law School and co-host of Strict Scrutiny podcast.
Salon

Rachel Maddow warns what "fetal personhood" case could lead to

On Friday's episode of MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show," Maddow warned against the ramifications of a "fetal personhood" case reaching the Supreme Court, legally defining a fetus as a human being, and an abortion as murder. Speaking on the topic shortly after the Supreme Court's 6-3 vote in the case of...
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
WebMD

Louisiana Gov. Signs Abortion Ban With No Exceptions for Rape, Incest

Abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation, Senate Bill 342, would put harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers, according to The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, LA. It toughens Louisiana’s 2006 “trigger law,” which would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer.
IndieWire

Busy Philipps Arrested Outside Supreme Court Protesting Roe v. Wade Overturn: ‘The Fight of a Lifetime’

Click here to read the full article. Busy Philipps was arrested Thursday, June 30 for protesting the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade. The “Girls5Eva” star told Vice News that she was being detained for “equality” while standing outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. More than 180 people, including Planned Parenthood leaders and “Orange Is the New Black” star Alysia Reiner, were arrested for sitting and blocking an intersection approximately one block from the Supreme Court offices. The Capitol Police tweeted that they had issued a “third and final warning” to demonstrators to move before arresting them for “crowding,...
Ballotpedia News

2022 will feature the most abortion-related ballot measures on record; Campaigns respond to Dobbs

There will be at least five abortion-related ballot measures in 2022, including the first two ballot measures to provide explicit state constitutional rights related to abortion. On June 27, the California State Legislature passed a constitutional amendment, bringing the total to five – the most on record for a single year. Before 2022, the highest number was four measures in 1986. Since 1970, there have been 47 abortion-related ballot measures.

