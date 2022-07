Edie Johnson and Verlynn Christianson, two close friends of Leanne Wiest, a local woman who had stroke in the recent past, set up a fundraising event for their longtime friend and co-worker on June 25 at the Eagles Club. Wiest was the Chaplain of the auxiliary and a member of the Eagles club since 2009, and the event was held in order to meet the medical expenses of Wiest. Johnson, a member of the auxiliary and one of the organizers of the event shared about the generous person Wiest has always been.

