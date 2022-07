The NDSU Department of Biological Sciences has been awarded a $1.4 million grant from the National Science Foundation for their project, “Partnering with Rural and Low-income Students for Academic Success in the Biological Sciences.” The award will go toward funding student scholarships for low-income students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and creating career and academic support for STEM degree completion.

