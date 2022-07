Sweet summertime beckons us to the coast, and we’ve found a few destinations with ample shorelines. These islands are surrounded by water and accessible only by boat (or plane, in a few cases). Whether you wish to unwind at an ultra-luxurious resort or explore the wildlife within a tech-free ecological paradise, there is something for everyone on these Southern isles — once you’ve ditched the car!

