Douglas KOA Journey under new ownership of Avery

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) announced new ownership of the Douglas KOA in a press June 21.

Michael Avery purchased the Douglas KOA Journey, an award-winning campground facility in Jackalope City, located along the North Platte River right outside of Douglas.

KOA Journey campgrounds are conveniently located near highways and byways across North America, according to the press release.

The Douglas KOA is horse-friendly and features a miniature golf course, a pool, and a KampK9®, an off-leash dog park. Pull-through RV sites with 50-amp service as well as tent sites highlight the camping experience for travelers.

Located at 168 Cold Springs Road, the Douglas KOA Journey is among more than 500 KOAs across the United States and Canada. The campground in Douglas received the 2022 KOA Founder’s and President’s Award for achieving world-class scores and meeting exceptional quality standards, according to the press release.

The campground is open year-round.