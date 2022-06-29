ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Lee holds off Republican challenge

By Kim Jarrett
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen Mike Lee held off two Republican challengers to advance to the Nov. 8 general election, according to unofficial results from VoteUtah. Lee received 62.2% of the vote. Challenger Becky Edwards received 29.9%, and Ally Isom received 8.22%. No Democrats qualified for the race,...

www.kpvi.com

Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley among 33 Republicans to oppose bipartisan gun legislation that passes the Senate

Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Rand Paul were among the majority of Republicans who voted against the first piece of gun legislation to pass the Senate in more than two decades, despite the fact that 15 Republicans--including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell--voted to pass it. In total, 33 Republicans voted against the legislation despite the fact that Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina negotiated on the legislation with Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota did not vote.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
The Atlantic

The People v. Donald Trump

From the moment the attack on the Capitol began, on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s moral culpability was clear. That mob would never have assembled on the National Mall but for Trump’s decision to relentlessly lie about the results of the 2020 election. His legal culpability, however, was...
POTUS
International Business Times

Backers Of Trump Election Claims Lose In Colorado Republican Primaries

Republican candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen presidency were defeated in high-profile nominating contests in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. The two Colorado candidates, U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks and Tina Peters, who had sought the Republican nomination to be Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
Person
Evan Mcmullin
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Blake Moore
Person
Glenn Wright
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Mike Pence broke the Constitution on Jan. 6 — but only to save it

Of the many disturbing allegations made by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, the most unnerving of them may be the claim it made in its first hearing, on June 9. In those tumultuous hours, the committee alleged, our constitutional order broke down. Pence ordered the...
POTUS
#Republicans#U S Representatives#Challengers#Cia#Voteutah#Democrats#Congress#The Constitution Party#The United Utah Party
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
MSNBC

After saying she’d answer Jan. 6 questions, Ginni Thomas hedges

After ample speculation about whether Ginni Thomas would cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation, conditions took a more serious turn a couple of weeks ago. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chair of the Jan. 6 committee, told reporters, “We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

