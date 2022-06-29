ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman calls for Biden administration to fine airlines amid cancellations

By ALEX GANGITANO
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bAqO_0gPzm8Qa00

(The Hill) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman (D) called on the Biden administration to fine airlines for flights they cancel, amid thousands of flight cancellations already this week as Americans head into the Fourth of July travel weekend.

“The Department of Transportation needs to take action. They should start fining airlines up to $27,500 per passenger for every flight they cancel that they knew they didn’t have the staff to fly — just as the Obama administration did in 2009 whenever airlines left a plane on the tarmac for over 3 hours,” Fetterman said in a statement on Wednesday.

He called the hundreds of flight cancellations a day “ridiculous.” So far this week, 2,010 flights have been canceled.

The influx of cancellations have been attributed to pilot and staffing shortages as airlines and airlines have tried to accuse the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of not having adequate staffing. Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, referenced former President Obama fining airlines after imposing rules that limit how long a place can sit on the tarmac.

“DOT must also look into ways to ensure that airlines are compensating consumers for sunk costs. It’s the very least they can do for violating the trust of their customers,” Fetterman said. “Government has a responsibility to hold these airlines accountable. Tax payers saved them, and now it’s their turn to hold up their end of the deal.”

Fetterman pointed to the $54 billion in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds airlines received, echoing the argument used by the FAA, which argued the handouts should have allowed the airlines to keep themselves fully staffed as passengers returned.

“But despite requirements to retain their workforce under the terms of the bailout, the airlines found loopholes to push thousands of pilots and crew out of their jobs,” he said.

Airlines have defended their decision to furlough workers and offer early retirements to pilots at the height of the pandemic. They said say they were still forced to reduce staff, particularly when federal aid temporarily lapsed in late 2020.

Increased patrols on Virginia roadways for July 4th

“So now as airlines are getting busier, they are overpromising, underdelivering, and leaving consumers in the dust. According to some airline workers, airlines are even booking passengers on flights that they know they will not have the staff to operate,” Fetterman said.

AAA predicts 3.55 million people will travel by air over the Independence Day holiday, up from 3.5 million people in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

West Virginia leaders react to Supreme Court EPA ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The United State Supreme Court ruled to limit the powers of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday. In a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that Congress did not authorize the EPA to create regulations geared toward regulating climate change. The majority opinion in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Dems frustrated with Biden’s gas-tax holiday push ahead of July 4th

(The Hill) — House Democrats are grumbling their way into the July 4th holiday, dubious that President Biden’s proposed gas-tax moratorium would help consumers and frustrated that it’s highlighted internal party divisions heading into the final months of the midterm campaign. With gas prices approaching — and in some cases topping — $5 per gallon across the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Obama Administration#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#U S Senate#Americans
WDVM 25

Woman murdered in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person or responsible for killing a woman early Friday morning. Master Police Officer Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department said that officers were in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WDVM 25

LIST: New laws in Virginia taking effect in July 2022

Several new laws will take effect in Virginia once the calendar hits July 1, including a ban on police ticket quotas, changes for medical marijuana licenses, misdemeanor reporting requirements for school principals and more.
WDVM 25

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — United States postal inspectors said they were trying to find the people responsible for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. The first incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up […]
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WDVM 25

Teenager charged in triple shooting

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old was charged for a triple shooting that took place on N. Fillmore Avenue on June 11. Police found that at least one of the victims in the triple shooting was targeted. They have found the car that was involved in the shooting. One woman who had been […]
STERLING, VA
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy