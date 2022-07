Federal agents have arrested a 24-year-old Columbus man and former member of the Ohio National Guard on charges of making and selling "ghost guns." Those are untraceable homemade weapons made in whole or part with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin also allegedly made anti-semitic and violent statements while he worked in security at local synagogues and Jewish schools. Agents confiscated more than 25 firearms in Develin's home and vehicle during a search warrant in March.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO