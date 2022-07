Redshirt junior utility player Drew Bianco has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by D1Baseball on Wednesday night. Bianco committed to LSU out of high school and has been with the Tigers for four years. Last season, he appeared in 34 games making 39 plate appearances, in which he had a .128 batting average with four RBI and three stolen bases.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO