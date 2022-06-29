ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue gains 6 football commitments

By STAFF REPORTS
 2 days ago
Purdue has moved up to No. 21 in the class of 2023 recruiting rankings after six new recruits have committed.

Jaron Tibbs, a three-star wide receiver, according to the 24/7 composite rankings, from Cathedral High School, committed Tuesday. Tibbs also had a scholarship offer from Iowa.

Keyjuan Brown is rated as a three-star running back by Rivals and is from South Atlanta High School in Atlanta. Brown also has offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Cincinnati, NC State, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia and Wake Forest. Brown committed Monday.

Ethan Fields is an offensive lineman from Geismar, Louisiana, and is rated as a three-star by the 247 composite. Fields also has offers from Indiana, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisville, LSU and Tulane. Fields committed Monday as well.

Ryne Shackelford, a three-star wide receiver from Lagrange, Ohio, committed Monday and also had offers from Kentucky, West Virginia and Penn State.

TJ McWilliams is rated as a three-star wide receiver and plays for North Central High School. McWilliams also has offers from Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

Will Heldt is a linebacker from Carmel and is rated as a three-star by the 24/7 composite. Heldt also has offers from Iowa, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

The Exponent

A horse with a name: Q&A with Dewey Bunnell

Classic rock band America, known for its early 1970s hits “Ventura Highway” and “Horse With No Name,” will perform Thursday at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. Dewey Bunnell, Gerry Beckley and Dan Peek formed the band after graduating from high school in the 1960s. America won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Here is a slightly edited Q&A with original band member Dewey Bunnell.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Ex-Domino's Pizza worker sues chain

A Lafayette man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the company that owns about nine Domino's Pizza stores in Indiana, saying the company's delivery drivers are not fairly compensated for expenses in violation of federal wage and hour laws. Christopher Anderson worked for a local Domino's store from August...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Stradivarius Washboards and Square Dancing

Last weekend, the Indiana Fiddlers’ Gathering was back in full swing. Long-time attendees reunited with their musical friends in spontaneous jam sessions. Children chased each other at the edge of the gathering by the forest. Couples of every age struggled to square dance. The mood was cheerful and the air was full of fiddle music.
LAFAYETTE, IN
indyschild.com

Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and Freezery

Tangy, sweet flavors shine at Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and Freezery, and so does the atmosphere. The 16,000 square-foot restaurant in Westfield gives off an airy, fun, pirate-themed vibe for tasty barbecue and ice cream under one roof. There’s low-key comfort in the tavern-style wooden tables, flickering antique-style lights, juxtaposed against vibrant paper lanterns and Caribbean-hued murals detailed with ocean waves, skeletons and pirate ships. Big Hoffa’s is locally owned and operated, and draws long crowds for both lunch and dinner. It’s so beloved by its regulars, in fact, that most of the pirate-themed decorations have been donated by customers.
WESTFIELD, IN
The Exponent

14-year-old Lafayette girl missing

A 14-year-old Lafayette girl was reported missing Wednesday morning. Lafayette police have sent out texts and emails alerting the public to be on the lookout for a Hispanic girl with Down syndrome, who has short dark hair. She was last seen in the area around Teal and 18th Street and Teal and Sequoya Street in a white shirt, black capri pants and gray flip flops.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

