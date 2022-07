MT. VERNON, IL — Mt. Vernon police arrested two men Wednesday on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the police department, 27-year-old Tre-vell Robinson of Grandview Missouri was arrested around 9 a.m. Wednesday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of between 5 and 15 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

