Nino’s Beach, a new waterfront eatery opened recently in Port Washington and the fine dining restaurant is getting great reviews online. The menu includes small bites like Hamachi Crudo, a pickled rhubarb with crispy shallots, basil and oil, or a Salmon Tartare with cucumber, shallots, jalapeno, lemon gel and sesame cracker. They also offer Blue Point oysters. Fresh pasta includes a Spicy Vodka Rigatoni and Spaghetti and Meatballs. They have Margherita and Truffle Prosciutto pizzas on the menu as well. For bigger appetites they also serve steak and fish menu including an 8oz. Filet Mignon, 14 oz. New York Strip, Branzino, Yellowfin Seared Tuna and Atlantic Salmon.

1 DAY AGO