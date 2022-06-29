ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara
KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Tuesday, June 28, 2022, along with your Wednesday Forecast. Nearly $5,300 worth of jewelry stolen in brazen theft at...

www.kitv.com

KITV.com

Southwest Airlines to 'nearly double' interisland flights in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Southwest Airlines says it is expanding its interisland services in Hawaii. The Texas-based air carrier tells KITV4 that it expects to nearly double its daily departures across the Islands to 60 by this fall. The airline also plans to add a new flight route between Lihue and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Best bakeries in Honolulu

This will mean scattered windward and mauka showers here and there thru the day both today and tomorrow. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area may produce a slight uptick in trade showers later Saturday and thru most of Sunday, but the winds will still be breezy; which means if it does rain, it will not be heavy. A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
California State
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

State releases new visitor statistics plus results of tourism study and survey

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of people traveling to the islands dipped slightly last month, but visitor spending was up when compared to pre-pandemic numbers. According to the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism's (DBEDT) report released on Thursday, 776,375 visitors came to Hawaii in May. That's a 91.6% recovery rate from May 2019.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Human remains believed to be ancestral bones found along Nimitz Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Human remains were found by some fishermen along Oahu’s South Shore. Chris Ota and his friends were fishing along Nimitz Beach three weeks ago when one of them spotted the remains while setting up. “Some of the pieces led us to believe that it was human,”...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

June 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: How Come Two Korean Food Trucks Stay Side by Side in Waikele?. Leave it to Lee Tonouchi to come up with a different way of looking at things. When Frolic’s Pidgin writer saw two Korean food trucks next to each other at Waikele Premium Outlets, he determined immediately that whoever came second was “unz,” or unreal, especially since the small lot doesn’t hold all that many trucks. Over several years both trucks became regular stops for Lee and his family—time enough to watch a simple but unique story evolve, and to draw a completely different conclusion.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Kauai Tourism Plan Will Include New Fees And Enforcement

The state’s lame-duck marketing partner, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) is, so far, still in charge of each of the island’s destination management plans. That could change as all of Hawaii’s $100m dirty laundry gets aired. Included in the dispute are marketing partners Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), the state’s Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), and HVCB. This is going to be anything but pretty and will almost certainly end in circuit court. We’ll be reporting on each island’s plans, beginning today with Kauai.
HAWAII STATE
thenewzealandtimes.com

Behind the Scenes of Hula at Four Seasons Resort Maui At Wailea

If you’ve ever been to the Hawaiian Islands, you might have been lucky enough to catch a hula show. There are many types of hula and hula shows across the islands, and the intention is always to share a fundamental Hawaiian cultural practice with visitors. Over the years, the hula has been commodified by hordes of reductionist-leaning tourists — those who want to bring home bobblehead dolls to stick on their car dashboards — who simplify rather than complicate the practice enough, as its long history rightly deserves it. Originally a religious gesture to honor the gods, then later banned by Queen Ka’ahumanu as a pagan practice, the hula was reclaimed in 1874 and allowed to be played in public again.
WAILEA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

My 9 Favorite Bakeries in Honolulu

There has never been a better time to be a carb lover in Honolulu, where new pop-up bakeries join decades-old institutions, where pastry boxes now reveal mango sticky rice danishes and Parisian flans, along with our longtime staples of anpan and Spanish rolls. Here are my current favorite bakeries in Honolulu:
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

DOT: If You’re Flying For the Fourth, Get to The Airport Early

If you are flying anywhere during the Fourth of July weekend, make sure you get to the airport early. The state Department of Transportation advises anyone traveling out of Hawai‘i’s five major airports in Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Kona or Hilo to arrive early, especially if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Long lines at security checkpoints already have been observed at airports, and passenger volume during the Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends equaled or exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Big Shift As Hawaii Tourism Boom Crushes Neighbor Islands +21%

Digging into dramatic growth in Hawaii tourism this summer, we were surprised at just how popular the neighbor islands have become in comparison to Honolulu. Read on for what that means on your next Hawaii vacation and how to cope. In fact, one neighbor island’s domestic visitor arrivals just rose 21% compared with the same period pre-Covid.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

First of its kind study shows prevalence of diabetes in Hawaii youth

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) About 129,000 people in Hawaii, or more than 11 percent of the adult population, are diagnosed with diabetes. The Diabetes Association of America in Hawaii reports, an additional 39,000 people in The Islands, have diabetes but don't know it, greatly increasing their health risk. And the Diabetes Association says, every year more than 20,000 children are diagnosed with diabetes in America.
HAWAII STATE

