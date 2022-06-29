Nancy Jo Sales Remembers Her Iconic Story, “Leo, Prince of the City”

Click here to read the full article. Glen Trotiner, who was first or second assistant director on such films as Captain America: The First Avenger, Independence Day and The Untouchables, along with Mozart in the Jungle, ER and dozens of other projects, has died. He was 65. Trotiner died June 16 in New York, but other details were not available. A graduate of the Directors Guild of America Training Program, he worked on more than 100 movies and television shows during a four-decade career as an assistant director and/or co-producer, most recently working on Morbius and Gotham. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A...

