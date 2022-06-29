ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nancy Jo Sales Remembers Her Iconic Story, “Leo, Prince of the City”

By Juliet Litman
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliet Litman is joined by author Nancy Jo Sales to revisit her iconic 1998 New York...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Closer Weekly

Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Love Sharing the Screen Together! Meet His Talented Spouse

Hollywood funnyman Adam Sandler met the love of his life on a film set! He and his wife, Jackie Sandler, first crossed paths when they both scored roles in the 1999 film Big Daddy. The couple got married in 2003 and have established a beautiful relationship as life partners and work collaborators ever since. Keep scrolling to learn more about the actor’s longtime spouse.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SheKnows

Is Young & Restless’ Nick Leaving Genoa City?

We didn’t even want to think about the possibility of Joshua Morrow leaving The Young and the Restless. But when spoilers for next week revealed that Nick will be contemplating a change of scenery, we couldn’t help but get worried. Could the actor be leaving the show, and his character, Genoa City?
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Jo Sales
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute To Legendary Father John, 88, At Daytime Emmy Awards: Watch

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her father John Aniston at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The Friends actress, 53, gave an emotional speech while presenting the iconic Days of Our Lives actor, 88, with a lifetime achievement award. Although John was not in attendance at the in-person ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and Jennifer previously recorded her message, it was undoubtedly a special moment as the pair had been formerly estranged for quite some time.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans Join Ben Affleck’s Untitled Nike Sports Marketing Pic

Ozark star Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans will join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Prime Video’s untitled Nike sports marketing film. The ensemble cast also includes Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon in a movie centered around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company. Affleck will also direct the pic for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film FestivalMinnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn't "Hot Enough" by 'Good Will Hunting' Producer...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Jennifer Aniston Honored Her Dad John Aniston at the Daytime Emmys

Watch: Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston! "Friends" THROWBACK. Now this is one iconic father-daughter duo. On June 24, Jennifer Aniston gave a moving tribute to her dad John Aniston as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrious television career at the 2022 Daytime Emmys. In a video message recorded for the awards ceremony, The Morning Show actress, 53, shared that it was a "truly special moment" to honor her father, who is best known for his role on Days of Our Lives.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Glen Trotiner Dies: Assistant Director On ‘Captain America’, ‘Independence Day’ & Dozens Of Other Projects Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Glen Trotiner, who was first or second assistant director on such films as Captain America: The First Avenger, Independence Day and The Untouchables, along with Mozart in the Jungle, ER and dozens of other projects, has died. He was 65. Trotiner died June 16 in New York, but other details were not available. A graduate of the Directors Guild of America Training Program, he worked on more than 100 movies and television shows during a four-decade career as an assistant director and/or co-producer, most recently working on Morbius and Gotham. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of The City#Celebrity#New York Magazine
UPI News

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies

June 28 (UPI) -- Mary Mara, who starred in Nash Bridges, and had a recurring role in ER, has died. The 61-year-old Syracuse native drowned in New York on Sunday morning while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, on the border of Canada and the United States, according to a preliminary investigation, state police said in a statement to NBC News and Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Kali Reis Joins Jodie Foster In Season 4 As It Gets HBO Greenlight

Click here to read the full article. Actor, professional boxer and Indigenous rights advocate Kali Reis is set to star opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country. With both leads in place, Season 4 of the crime thriller anthology series has received a formal greenlight by HBO. Reis recently burst into the Hollywood scene with her acting debut in the indie film Catch the Fair One, on which she also helped develop the story with director Josef Kubota Wladyka. Her performance earned her a special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where the film won...
NFL
The Ringer

How Kevin Costner Helped ‘Bull Durham’ Find Studio Backing at the 11th Hour

I sent the script to Thom Mount, expecting pages of notes about what the rewrite should entail. I was sure he’d redline many of the scenes that weren’t about the three protagonists/heroes, Crash, Annie, and Nuke. Or, since he was a former studio head, I was sure there’d be a complete rethink. Why Durham? Why a woman? Why the minors? Where’s the big game? Why did I ever say yes to this?
MOVIES
The Ringer

The Ringer Guide to Streaming in July

We’re officially in the depths of summer—the deluge of spring TV has abated, and television’s weirder offerings have started to land on streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Oh, and before we forget: Stranger Things is also back to finish off its fourth installment. Turn up the AC and check out the most interesting things—new and old—coming to streaming this month …
TV SHOWS
SFGate

‘CSI’ Alum Wallace Langham Joins ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 at HBO

Wallace Langham has signed on to the cast of “Perry Mason” Season 2 at HBO. Langham joins a cast that includes returning series star Matthew Rhys as well as Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Diarra Kilpatrick, and Eric Lange among many others. More from Variety. Kate Winslet to Star...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy