ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sun Road open date pushed back to July 13 at the earliest

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Visitors hoping to drive the full length of Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road will have to wait a few more weeks — at least.

Park officials Wednesday announced that the alpine highway will open through Logan Pass "no earlier than" July 13. That would match the latest openings ever for the scenic road, in 2011 and again during the pandemic in 2020.

“This date is not a prediction of when the road will open - it is to help with trip planning purposes,” the park clarified about the “no earlier than” date.

Until then, visitors may access Going-to-the-Sun Road via the St. Mary entrance on the east side without a vehicle reservation until the road is open to Logan Pass.

The park's free shuttle will accommodate the late opening, as well. On the west side starting July 1, shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, offering all stops between Apgar and Avalanche Campground. A shuttle with a bike trailer will also be running.

On the east side starting July 1, the shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all stops between St. Mary and Sun Point. A shuttle with a bike trailer will also be running.

The Sun Road plowing effort this spring has been set back by heavy rain and mountain snowfall.

The west side plow crew reached Logan Pass and started into the Big Drift this week — typically 50 to 60 feet deep — and began guard rail installation. They are also trying to keep up with rockslides onto the road.

East side crews were clearing up rock fall below east tunnel and had nearly completed snow removal below the east tunnel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Much of northern Yellowstone park to reopen Friday

Yellowstone National Park is reopening its flood-damaged north loop at noon on Saturday, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Thursday.The loop from Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, to Tower-Roosevelt, to Canyon Junction and back to Norris Junction will be open, park officials said. The loop is reopening nearly three weeks after massive flooding forced thousands to flee the park as water, rocks and mud washed out bridges and roads.The north and northeast entrance gates at Gardiner and Cooke City remain closed and there will not be access to the Lamar...
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone to reopen North Loop on Saturday

After record flooding shut much of Yellowstone National Park early this month, the park will reopen its north loop this Saturday, July 2. In addition to roads in the south loop, tourists will now be able to access Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt, Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction including Dunraven Pass.
JACKSON, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Going To The Sun Road#Glacier National Park#Avalanche Campground#Sun Point#Logan Pass#The Big Drift
Daily Montanan

What did the seismology equipment record during the record flooding in Yellowstone National Park?

After the news of the devastating flooding that affected northern Yellowstone and southern Montana spread, people started asking if all this would affect the seismicity in and around Yellowstone. The answer to that question is that there probably wouldn’t be much of an effect. However, that doesn’t mean that the network of over 40 seismometers in the region […] The post What did the seismology equipment record during the record flooding in Yellowstone National Park? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Whiskey Riff

Cyclist Bikes Right Past Big Herd Of Bison At Yellowstone National Park

Bison are relatively docile creatures, especially considering their size and ability to wreak havoc on anything in their path. Make no mistake, if they want to, they’ll mow you down. And while bison attacks are relatively infrequent, there’s no shortage of instances where we’ve seen tourists get charged, tossed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FodorsTravel

Denali Rangers Have Warnings for Overconfident Would-be Climbers in 2022

After Mount Denali claims its first victims of 2022, mountain rangers urge climbers to take precautions. n 1967, two teams of climbers attempted to conquer Mount Denali in the interior of Alaska, America’s tallest peak. Seven members of the 12-man team were never heard from again. Since that year,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Snowy Alps will be a distant memory unless we act fast

It has been nearly four months since any rain fell in the Piedmont region of the Italian Alps. This follows a winter in which snowfall was only one-third of what it normally is, and the meagre snowmelt combined with lack of rain has reduced the River Po to a trickle. It is the worst drought the region has experienced in 70 years, but a scenario that is likely to become increasingly commonplace in the future.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy