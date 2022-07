WASHINGTON, July 5, 2022 – An optical fiber as thin as a strand of hair holds promise for use in minimally invasive deep-tissue studies of patients’ brains that show the effects Alzheimer’s disease and other brain disorders. The research could set the stage for minimally invasive in vivo brain imaging in lab studies and monitoring neuronal activity over time in patients with neurological disorders.

