For all the things that Joe Burrow is commended for, it seems like his ability to throw the football gets lost in the constant praise. Seriously, it’s a bit odd. Quarterbacks are the face of the team in more ways than one. Their voice carries as much significance as their cap hits. They cost upwards of three first-round picks to acquire, and hundreds of millions in cash to keep around. When you know you have the right one, he can alter the trajectory of an entire franchise by himself.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO