How To Recreate Khloé Kardashian's Personal Style — Shop Now

Mega Agency

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Khloé Kardashian recently celebrated her 38th birthday surrounded by family and friends. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters is best known for her quick wit, love of family, and of course, her signature style.

The mother-of-one has spent just as much time in the fashion industry as she has been on television. Prior to becoming a reality television star, Kardashian co-owned retail store Dash with sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian . As the three sisters began to grow their personal brands, they each developed a personal style that stood out to fans. Their different body types and styles became the foundation for their Sears brand, the Kardashian Kollection, back in 2011.

As the trio began to pursue their independent professional endeavors, Kardashian’s desire to enter the fashion industry — and change it —remained. On their E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians , she is often seen discussing her desire to have her own fashion line and to carve out a space within the industry as an individual.

Fans of the series were then excited to see that the journey that began with Dash, which was documented on the show, and eventually evolved into the brand Good American . Kardashian co-founded the brand with British businesswoman Emma Grede . The brand’s philosophy aligned with the principles Kardashian had been an advocate for throughout the years. As someone in the public eye, she faced difficulty finding clothes and feeling comfortable with the options available to her as a curvy woman. This became the foundation for Good American : size-inclusive, comfortable, affordable and curve-enhancing clothing. What first began as a denim line has now expanded to include swimwear, shoes, maternity and basics.

Outside of rocking her own brand, Kardashian’s style has remained consistent over the years. The businesswoman is a fan of bodycon dresses, large hoops, thigh-high boots and bodysuits.

Keep scrolling to shop Kardashian's signature style directly through OK! Magazine!

SKIMS

SKIMS' Sculpting Bodysuit retails for $62 at skims.com .

Good American

Good American's Good Legs Crop Deep V Yoke retails for $139 at goodamerican.com .

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing's Mixed Print Strappy Bodycon Dress retails for $35 at prettylittlething.us .

Good American

Good American's The Weekend Boot retails for $177 at goodamerican.com .

AMAZON

NewZenro's Gold Silver Hoops retail for $7.90 at amazon.com .