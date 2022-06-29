ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Ray Lane

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Ray Lane, 83, born on May 7, 1939, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, doing one of the things he loved the most – mowing the yard. A loving husband, dad, and papaw, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside and watching westerns. He served in the United...

Kingsport Times-News

Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin

GATE CITY, VA - Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin, age 80 of Gate City, VA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Norton, VA on December 11, 1941 to the late William Roberts and Ora Gilreath Roberts. If you knew Anna you know she was into nature and like a tree her roots touched so many people. Not only family but anyone who she came across.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Michael Robert Sykes

KINGSPORT - Michael Robert Sykes, 72, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. To view arrangements and share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel Lee Dorton

YUMA, VA – Daniel Lee Dorton, 44, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. Daniel was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on January 20, 1978. He was a 1996 graduate of Gate City High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore Lee, Roy and Willie...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Joe Carroll

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Our Dad - Dad was always a very friendly person, had a hand wave for everyone he passed by and would like to share a story of old. He loved fast cars (Mustangs) and taking a cruise on his Harley. He always had time to help out a friend or family member. Dad attended Rock Springs United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping them with fish fries. He was a Master Carpenter by trade, along with his brother, Howard, and father, Richard. I’m sure when dad goes through the golden gates of Heaven, he will have his stick rule in his back pocket.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Aaron James Hiscutt

Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Joseph Peters

GRAY - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Jerry Joseph Peters, 76, of Gray must announce his peaceful departure from our world. He was held in the arms of his wife and children until he was embraced by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born in Kingsport to the late Chapman and Jama Peters. He was a graduate of Boone High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Jerry retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999 after 32 years of service. Jerry was a devoted member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain set for weekend show at Carter Fold

HILTONS — Northeast Tennessee native and “The Voice” alum Carson Peters will return to the Carter Fold Stage this weekend. Peters, along with his bluegrass band Iron Mountain, will perform at the Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The band’s last appearance at the venue last month...
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Raleigh

KINGSPORT - Linda Raleigh, age 74 of Kingsport, TN, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Linda was born on February 11, 1948 in Kingsport, TN to Charles and Effie Bass. Linda was married to her most cherished and beloved friend, Dave Raleigh, for 54 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tusculum names campus minister

GREENEVILLE — A minister with more than 15 years of experience has been selected to assist Tusculum University students, faculty and staff with their spiritual growth. Dr. Chris Shumate, who most recently served as pastor of Oak Street Baptist Church in Elizabethton, has been named Tusculum’s campus minister. Starting July 1, he will direct and expand the university’s spiritual development opportunities and continue to grow the faith-based institution’s relationships with local churches.
TUSCULUM, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Missing Washington County girl found in North Carolina

A 15-year-old Washington County girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found in North Carolina. Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton released a statement on Friday saying Ana Estrada Leon was located safe and sound earlier in the day in Charlotte, North Carolina. Because the juvenile had left...
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia gearing up for Independence Day celebrations

The big bang theory this weekend may be testing how many Independence Day celebrations you can attend in Southwest Virginia. Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton will host several Fourth of July events from Friday to Monday, with a range of celebrations, food, games, and rockets’ red glare.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Sue Ferguson

Brenda Sue Ferguson went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at age 75. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Gunnings Baptist Church. A funeral service in memory of Brenda will follow with her husband Pastor Bob Ferguson and Bro. Ron Lynch officiating.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen hammer Doughboys for 20th win

JOHNSON CITY — Nothing like a little jump-start in the game of baseball. Corbin Shaw cranked the engine with a first-inning grand slam Friday and that was plenty to push the Kingsport Axmen to a 10-1 win over Johnson City’s Doughboys in Appalachian League play at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City set to host inaugural Red, White and Blue Bash

GATE CITY — This year marks the first year Gate City Frontier will host its Red, White and Blue Bash in downtown — but that doesn’t mean it won’t feature old-fashioned, Independence Day activities and tradition. Gate City Frontier will host its inaugural celebration on Saturday...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Bristol Now kickoff party

Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, launched its newest publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday. Six Rivers employees hit the streets in the Twin Cities to give out copies of the new weekly newspaper. The company also held a launch party for the new publication at The Bristol Hotel.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Red, White and Boom set for Saturday

Kingsport’s Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday with events all day long and into the night. The legendary rock band 38 Special headlines the concert, with a fireworks display to follow. The day will start with the Red, White and Boom Four-Mile Race at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities

This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi. Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the covered bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Doughboys take wild win over Axmen

JOHNSON CITY — After blowing the lead twice in Thursday’s Appalachian League baseball game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Johnson City club still managed to find a way to win. The Doughboys (12-14) won 12-11 thanks to a throwing error by Kingsport third baseman Payton Allen on...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

