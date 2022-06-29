ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scouts begin work on new downtown mural

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Progress has officially started on the new downtown mural, which will highlight Owatonna’s cultural diversity.

While the Owatonna Human Rights Commissions is spearheading the project, entering into a contract with well-known muralist Steve DeLaitsch, it was the members of the Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #47951 who rolled up their sleeves first.

On Monday, four of the five scouts gathered at the trail that runs near The Blast on Hoffman Drive NW and West Rose Street to begin painting the bookends of the mural, which will eventually feature colorful geometric designs. The girls put down the first coat of black paint this week and will be returning to apply a second coat in a couple of weeks. The troop plans to have the color on and finished by the end of July.

At the May 3 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved an agreement allowing the project to begin, and on May 17, DeLaitsch presented a draft of the mural design, which will sit between the two portions prepared by the scouts, at the City Council’s study session.

DeLaitsch has painted several murals around town, including Princess Owatonna alongside Owatonna Shoe, the murals in Pocket Park downtown and the mural facing the river on Straight River Sports.

Outside costs associated with the mural are being covered in part by a Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment grant through the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The mural is planned for completion mid-summer and the OHRC is planning a dedication of the mural in September as part of Welcome Week events.

