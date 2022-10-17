Disney Plus: everything you need to know about the streaming home for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, NatGeo

When talking about streaming services, Disney Plus inevitably comes up — it's one of the biggest ones around.

Alongside Netflix , Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services for its wide variety of streamed shows and movies. Not only does it have classic Disney fare but there's Star Wars Marvel, National Geographic, Fox, Pixar, Star and more.

That makes it a great service, whether you've got kids you want to entertain or want to check out some older-age-appropriate fare. It's also just as handy for documentaries as it is for fiction.

And when you consider the Disney Plus Bundle, which combines Hulu and ESPN Plus for a really low price in an incredible streaming deal , it's really worth considering.

We've put together this guide detailing everything you need to know about Disney Plus, from how much it costs and where it's possible to some of the biggest and best shows and movies you can watch on the platform.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company that's home to the vast majority of the classic Disney movies you loved as a kid, but it's also where brands like Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and Pixar call home.

That means you'll find everything from The Mandalorian , Hocus Pocus 2 and Andor to Pixar hits like Turning Red and Lightyear and Disney original movies like Hamilton , Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Hocus Pocus 2 all alongside one another. The same goes for Marvel hits like WandaVision , Ms Marvel , She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , and Thor: Love and Thunder .

Plus, with new things hitting the service every single month, it's going to be pretty tough to run out of things to watch on Disney Plus. For the most part, Disney Plus is available as a standalone streaming service, but there are several options to access it.

What does Disney Plus cost?

In the US, Disney Plus costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year if you decide to pay annually. (That'll save you about $13 over the course of 12 months.) The pricing scheme is largely the same in other territories , too.

The UK price, for example, is now £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

In the Eurozone, Disney Plus costs €8.99 a month or €89.90 a year.

In Canada, it's $11.99 CAD monthly, and $119.99 CAD annually.

And so on.

A couple of big announcements were made on August 10 involving the Disney Plus price, at least for US subscribers: the addition of an ad-supported subscription option and a price increase for the current, ad-free plan.

Starting December 8, the Disney Plus plan with ads, aka Disney Plus Basic, becomes available at a monthly price of $7.99 (no annual plan available). Rebranding the ad-free plan as Disney Plus Premium, that'll go for $10.99 per month or $109.99 for a full year.

Disney has also confirmed that it plans to expand the ad-supported tier internationally in 2023.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial?

Sadly, Disney Plus no longer offers a free trial. But there are often discounts and deals to help you get a taster of Disney Plus for free. For example, Verizon includes a six-month subscription to Disney Plus with some of its unlimited data plans — and other plans include the whole Disney Bundle for free.

What is the Disney Bundle?

The Disney Bundle is a pretty epic subscription that gets you three streaming services — Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and the basic Hulu plan (with ads) — for just US $13.99 a month. If you were paying for all those services separately it'd be at least $19 a month. It's a saving of around $60 per year so, if you know you want all three of those services, it's an absolute bargain. There are also more expensive versions of the Disney Bundle which allow you to upgrade to the ad-free or Live TV versions of Hulu, too.



Sadly, the Disney Bundle is only available in the US.

The Disney Bundle is also going to impacted by the recently announced price hikes. Check out our Disney Bundle page for more specific info.

What's on Disney Plus?

Disney+, first and foremost, is home to all things Disney. That includes old favorites like Bambi , Cinderella , Snow White and the Seven Dwarves , and your favorites from the likes of Mickey Mouse and the gang. It also means newer classics like Frozen , The Little Mermaid , Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin . And don't forget newer originals like Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers , Cheaper By The Dozen , and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney Plus also is where you'll find the entire Star Wars universe. That includes the nine films in the Skywalker saga as well as new favorites like The Clone Wars . Disney Plus also is the exclusive home for originals like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett , The Bad Batch and Obi-Wan Kenobi plus upcoming Star Wars series like Ahsoka , Andor , Star Wars: A Droid Story and more.

And then there's Pixar — home to some of the most beloved animated movies of the past 20 years. We're talking Coco, Monsters Inc ., Finding Nemo, Cars, Wall-E, Up and, of course, Toy Story . It's all on Disney Plus. The streaming service has also been the exclusive home for some of Pixar's latest movies like Luca and Turning Red.

Disney Plus is home to Marvel. And that doesn't just mean the recent incarnation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Iron Man on through Avengers: Endgame . It also means things like the Marvel Hero Project , Agent Carter , classic Marvel cartoons, plus Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix's Defenders shows, all under one roof.

The final tentpole for Disney Plus is National Geographic, which remains one of the best at what it does — taking you all over the world to see things in an all-new light.

Subscribers outside of the US (content varies by region) will also find content from Hulu and FX hitting the platform. Recent highlights from these brands include the likes of Welcome to Wrexham, Prey and Only Murders in the Building.

What can I watch Disney Plus on?

Disney Plus is available on pretty much any piece of modern streaming hardware you may own. That includes streaming boxes like Roku players and Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, various smart TVs, Android and iOS mobile devices and PlayStation and Xbox games consoles.

Is Disney Plus available in 4K resolution?

Yes, Disney Plus does support streaming in 4K resolution. Not every movie or show will be in 4K — particularly the older stuff. But if it's fairly recent, there's a good chance it'll be available in 4K.

Same goes for HDR, which stands for high dynamic range. Disney Plus supports both major standards of HDR — Dolby Vision (which is largely considered to be the better of the two) and HDR10.

There's a caveat here, of course. You'll need to have hardware that supports 4K resolution and HDR if you plan on taking advantage of those features. That goes for your television as well as any other streaming hardware you're using to watch Disney Plus.

Our recommendations to satisfy both of those requirements are Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Roku Ultra or Roku TV.

What countries is Disney Plus available in?

Eventually, it'll be easier to say which countries don't have Disney+. As of March 2022, Disney Plus either is already available or has been publicly named for 27 countries, with some 60.5 million paid subscribers.

Here are just a few of the places where Disney Plus is available.

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greenland

Iceland

India (Disney+ Hotstar)

Indonesia (Disney+ Hotstar)

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Disney Plus Premier Access was a service that Disney Plus launched in September 2020 that allowed subscribers to access a movie at the same time it was released in movie theaters and prior to it being made available for free on the streaming service.

For a one-time fee of $29.99/ £19.99, Disney Plus subscribers were able to watch movies that included Mulan, Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise from their homes.

This service was offered as a way of watching new releases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Disney shifting back to theatrical releases windows for its biggest new movies, its unclear whether Disney Plus Premier Access will be offered again in the near future.