The Emmys 2022: host, nominations, date, and everything we know about the annual Emmy TV awards

By Michael Balderston
 2 days ago

TV honors its own with the Primetime Emmys Awards and will do so for the 74th time with the Emmys 2022. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the best TV shows and performances from the last year in a variety of categories covering drama shows, comedies, reality, limited series and more.

Which of your favorite shows will be competing for a trophy? We’ll have to wait and see, but here’s just about everything you'd want to know about the Emmys 2022.

When are the Emmys 2022?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on September 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Where are the Emmys held?

The 2022 Emmys are taking place at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Who is the Emmys 2022 host?

Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson has been tapped to host the 2022 Emmys. Thompson is going into his 20th season as a member of the SNL cast, add to that his previous sitcom Kenan on NBC, and the actor/comedian has a long-standing relationship with the network that makes him a natural pick for its latest broadcast of the TV awards.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special," Thompson said. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Thompson is a six-time Emmy nominee himself, though this is his first time hosting the Emmys, though he has hosted other awards shows like the Kids' Choice Awards and the People's Choice Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vJlb_0gPz1CaB00

Kenan Thompson (Image credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

What channel are the Emmys 2022 on?

The Emmys are going to be shown this year on NBC. The Emmys rotate every year between the four major US networks (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) and this year it's NBC’s turn.

Since NBC is available to anyone with a basic cable subscription, as well as many live TV streaming services — ie FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV — and even those utilizing a TV antenna, the Emmys are going to be available to most households. Specific broadcast details are going to be available at a later date.

The awards are also going to stream live on Peacock .

Who are the Emmys 2022 nominees?

The Emmys 2022's full slate of nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 12. For the complete list, visit the Emmy's website , but here's a rundown of the nominations in some of the biggest categories:

Outstanding Comedy Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlxhA_0gPz1CaB00

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammaed, Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
  • Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • James Lance , Ted Lasso
  • Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
  • Christopher McDonald, Hacks
  • Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
  • Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
  • Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
  • Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
  • Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CaNZ_0gPz1CaB00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
  • Matthew McFayden, Succession
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Christopher Walken, Severance
  • Oh Young-soo, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Adrien Brody, Succession
  • James Cromwell, Succession
  • Colman Domingo, Euphoria
  • Arian Moayed, Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Hope Davis, Succession
  • Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
  • Martha Kelly, Euphoria
  • Sanaa Lathan, Succession
  • Harriet Walter, Succession
  • Lee Yoo-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtkmC_0gPz1CaB00

Sebastian Stan and Lily James in Pam & Tommy (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu)

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series/TV Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series/TV Movie

  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam and Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series/TV Movie

  • Murray Barlett, The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series/TV Movie

  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Competition Program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRKUy_0gPz1CaB00

The Amazing Race (Image credit: CBS)

Outstanding Structured Program

  • Antiques Roadshow
  • Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
  • Love Is Blind
  • Queer Eye 5
  • Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

  • Queer Eye hosts (Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness)
  • Nicole Byer, Nailed It
  • Shark Tank hosts (Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary)
  • Padam Lakshmi, Top Chef
  • Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
  • RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Saturday Night Live

ComicBook

AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event

AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star

Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Zakiya Dalila Harris Book ‘The Other Black Girl’ To Become Comedy On Hulu Produced By Rashida Jones

Hulu has ordered a comedy series based on the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, The Other Black Girl, according to Variety. The series, also named The Other Black Girl, will be produced by actress and producer Rashida Jones along with Harris, Adam Fishbach, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. The announcement was made on Aug. 4 during both the Television Critics Association virtual press tour.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Emmys Restructure Awards for Game Shows

The restructuring of the various Emmy Awards continues apace, with oversight of the Outstanding Game Show and Outstanding Host of a Game Show categories shifting from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to the Television Academy. In December, the organizations shared that categories within the respective ceremonies would...
TV SERIES
