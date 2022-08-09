The Emmys 2022: host, nominations, date, and everything we know about the annual Emmy TV awards

TV honors its own with the Primetime Emmys Awards and will do so for the 74th time with the Emmys 2022. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the best TV shows and performances from the last year in a variety of categories covering drama shows, comedies, reality, limited series and more.

Which of your favorite shows will be competing for a trophy? We’ll have to wait and see, but here’s just about everything you'd want to know about the Emmys 2022.

When are the Emmys 2022?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on September 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Where are the Emmys held?

The 2022 Emmys are taking place at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Who is the Emmys 2022 host?

Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson has been tapped to host the 2022 Emmys. Thompson is going into his 20th season as a member of the SNL cast, add to that his previous sitcom Kenan on NBC, and the actor/comedian has a long-standing relationship with the network that makes him a natural pick for its latest broadcast of the TV awards.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special," Thompson said. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Thompson is a six-time Emmy nominee himself, though this is his first time hosting the Emmys, though he has hosted other awards shows like the Kids' Choice Awards and the People's Choice Awards.

Kenan Thompson (Image credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

What channel are the Emmys 2022 on?

The Emmys are going to be shown this year on NBC. The Emmys rotate every year between the four major US networks (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) and this year it's NBC’s turn.

Since NBC is available to anyone with a basic cable subscription, as well as many live TV streaming services — ie FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV — and even those utilizing a TV antenna, the Emmys are going to be available to most households. Specific broadcast details are going to be available at a later date.

The awards are also going to stream live on Peacock .

Who are the Emmys 2022 nominees?

The Emmys 2022's full slate of nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 12. For the complete list, visit the Emmy's website , but here's a rundown of the nominations in some of the biggest categories:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammaed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance , Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew McFayden, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Young-soo, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee Yoo-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Sebastian Stan and Lily James in Pam & Tommy (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu)

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series/TV Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series/TV Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series/TV Movie

Murray Barlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series/TV Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (Image credit: CBS)

Outstanding Structured Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye 5

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love on the Spectrum US

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Queer Eye hosts (Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness)

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Shark Tank hosts (Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary)

Padam Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

