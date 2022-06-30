Three more gang members found guilty in Santa Maria murder case

SUBJECT: Hit and Run into Residence / Structure Fire. On July 4, 2022, at about 1:54 a.m., Oxnard Police officers and Oxnard Fire personnel responded to the 2000 block of North Ventura Road in reference to a vehicle driving into an apartment complex causing a structure fire to one of the apartments. All of the occupants from the apartment complex were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival. The structure fire was extinguished by the Oxnard Fire Department. Edison, Southern California Gas Company, and a city of Oxnard Building Inspector responded to the scene. Unfortunately, one of the apartments was deemed unsafe for the resident to return inside and was displaced. The investigation into the driver of the vehicle is ongoing.

