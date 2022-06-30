ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three more gang members found guilty in Santa Maria murder case

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury convicted three MS-13 gang members on Monday of a series of murders and other crimes committed in northern Santa Barbara County, the final verdict in a case that consisted of two separate trials. Amid a string of gang violence, murders in Santa Maria increased from three in...

Suspect in murder outside Santa Maria bar arrested

Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect from Washington State for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar Saturday night. At about 9:20 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in front of Louie B’s bar at 213 E. Main Street in Santa Maria. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man down with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrested for Stalking Pop Star

June 29, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Apparently, the life of an international pop star isn’t all red carpets and awards ceremonies. Evidence of that eternal verity surfaced on the evening of June 26 th at the Montecito estate of singer Ariana Grande when a burglar alarm brought Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s patrol units to her home, which had recently been bought for $6.7 million from talk show host and.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Large fight downtown involved over 20 teens, police say

One 14-year-old male arrested for felony and battery. – On Friday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call regarding a group of over 20 juveniles fighting in Downtown City Park. As officers arrived on the scene, most of the involved juveniles started to disperse.
crimevoice.com

County Officer Arrested for DUI Hit-and-Run

June 24, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. It was must clearly be an embarrassing moment for the leadership of Ventura County Government, the June 17 th arrest of 40-year-old Ashley Bautista, the county’s Senior Deputy Executive Officer, proves that drunk driving is a crime for which law enforcement does not turn a blind eye.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Child’s jaw broken during melee at park in Paso Robles

A teenager is in custody after he broke another boy’s jaw during a fight at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Friday evening. The result of an ongoing feud, a 14-year-old suspect and a 12-year-old boy began fighting in the park. Approximately 18 others then joined in the melee.
PASO ROBLES, CA
crimevoice.com

Guns & Drugs Bust

June 20, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Street Team continues to enjoy protracted job security, as evidenced by the June 10 th arrest of Los Angeles County resident Kevin Mercier. According to VCSD spokesman Sgt. Odilon Malagon, “information regarding the drug trafficking...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

Hit and Run into Residence / Structure Fire

SUBJECT: Hit and Run into Residence / Structure Fire. On July 4, 2022, at about 1:54 a.m., Oxnard Police officers and Oxnard Fire personnel responded to the 2000 block of North Ventura Road in reference to a vehicle driving into an apartment complex causing a structure fire to one of the apartments. All of the occupants from the apartment complex were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival. The structure fire was extinguished by the Oxnard Fire Department. Edison, Southern California Gas Company, and a city of Oxnard Building Inspector responded to the scene. Unfortunately, one of the apartments was deemed unsafe for the resident to return inside and was displaced. The investigation into the driver of the vehicle is ongoing.
OXNARD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach man faces life in prison for disfiguring victim

A jury convicted Jeremiah Leo Hernandez of Grover Beach of aggravated mayhem and assault after he slashed a man’s face with a knife in Pismo Beach, permanently disfiguring his victim. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 24, Hernandez attacked the male victim in the 200 block of Five Cities...
GROVER BEACH, CA
davisvanguard.org

Man Charged With 9 Separate Counts Denied Early Release to Rehabilitation Program, Even Though Judge Liked Idea

VENTURA, CA – Carlos Martinez appeared in Ventura County Superior Court late Thursday for arraignment as well as sentencing for nine separate counts: five misdemeanors and four felonies that range from assault and theft to possession of weapons, a stolen vehicle and identity theft, all allegedly occurring between 2019 and the present day.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fires damage home in Paso Robles and vegetation at Camp Roberts

A fire that broke out at Camp Roberts on Sunday has burned 150 acres in southern Monterey County, and another blaze damaged a residence in Paso Robles. The Camp Roberts fire is 60 percent contained, as of Monday morning, according to the National Guard post’s fire department. Firefighters are aiming for full containment by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
oxnardpd.org

Men stopped for public drinking at park had gun

SUSPECT(S): Joshua Vaca, 18, & Anthony Bivens, 21, both Oxnard residents. OXNARD, CA – On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at around 1:43 p.m., an Oxnard officer patrolling near Del Park, 1500 Colonia Rd. spotted two men drinking near the restrooms. The men immediately fled into the restroom when they saw the officer.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3

Santa Barbara's 4th of July West Beach entertainment show and fireworks will draw thousands of people. City funds for fireworks have been combined with community donations for the entertainment show. The post Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education. Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School. She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee. She helped bring The post Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA

