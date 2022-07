Missouri traffic fatalities have dropped 7% compared to this same time last year, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation press release. Preliminary data shows from Jan. 1 to June 22, 413 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes, down from 445 in the same period in 2021. The July Fourth holiday weekend marks the halfway mark of summer and the halfway point of the 100 deadliest days of summer, which has historically seen the highest number of traffic fatalities.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO