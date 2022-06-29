ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota reports sharp rise in syphilis cases in 2021

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWahp_0gPysOp200

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota health officials say syphilis cases rose sharply in 2021, hitting concerning levels.

Annual data on sexually transmitted diseases released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health show that there was a 33% increase in syphilis cases last year, with nearly 1,500 new cases reported.

While researches say this uptick in cases mirrors a national trend, questions remain about what's behind it, specifically concerning the role of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials noted special concern related to outbreaks in the Duluth area and sustained increases in Cass and Beltrami counties, both of which are in northern Minnesota.

Among the cases detected in Minnesota, 15 of them were congenital syphilis, when someone pregnant passes syphilis to a newborn. Cases of congenital syphilis, which can be deadly to infants, were up 115% in Minnesota last year.

Health officials are encouraging Minnesotans to get tested regularly for sexually transmitted diseases, including people who are pregnant.

Overall cases of sexually transmitted diseases in Minnesota increased 1% last year.

While syphilis cases surged, gonorrhea cases dropped 5%. However, chlamydia, the most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease, saw an increase of 3%, with more than 22,000 reported cases.

As for HIV infections, Minnesota saw an increase of 8% in 2021, with nearly 300 new cases. Health officials say that ongoing outbreaks in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas played a role in the uptick.

Comments / 1

Related
boreal.org

Cook County among 9 Minnesota counties at high risk for COVID per CDC

Jaeden Allen, 7-month-old sits on the lap of his father and gets a sticker after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination at the Mall of America on Wednesday. Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News. CDC: 9 counties rated with high community level risk; 75 with high...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota abortions fell 2% in 2021, but likely to flip

MINNEAPOLIS — Abortions in Minnesota fell about 2% in 2021, but that decline is likely to quickly reverse in the state following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.The high court's action has made Minnesota an island for legal abortion in the Upper Midwest, and abortion providers say they are preparing for a sharp spike in women from nearby states seeking abortion services.The Minnesota Department of Health's annual report Friday, required by law, showed that about 90% of women receiving abortions in the state were Minnesotans. Of nearby states, Wisconsin had by far the most women crossing state...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Syphillis cases hit 'concerning level' in Minnesota: health officials

(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials say the rise in reported syphilis cases has hit a "concerning level." An annual report on sexually transmitted diseases and HIV by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the rising syphilis cases impact all communities. Cases of syphilis in Minnesota rose 33% in 2021, according to MDH. While the overall STD infection rates are harder to figure out as epidemiologists still figure out what effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on testing and reporting.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syphilis#Hiv#Minneapolis#Public Health#Minnesotans#The Twin Cities
fox9.com

THC edibles, beverages are legal in Minnesota starting Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Starting Friday, people 21 and older in Minnesota can buy edibles and beverages with THC — the main ingredient in marijuana that makes one "high." This is thanks to a new state law passed during the 2022 Legislature that clarifies regulations on products containing cannabinoids, including THC. The law, which goes into effect on July 1, allows edibles like gummies, and beverages to contain up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving (5 milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana product serving in states where recreational marijuana is legal).
CBS Minnesota

Hy-Vee withdraws potato salad varieties due to presumptive positive microbial test

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hy-Vee announced Friday afternoon that they are withdrawing all its potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result.The final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days. According to a press release, Hy-Vee decided to withdraw all its potato salad products from its shelves pending final test results.The withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and deli service cases in Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market locations and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.The withdrawal affects all eight states...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
houstonstringer_com

Edibles are now legal to consume in Minnesota

It is now legal to buy, sell, and consume low-dose edibles that contain up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for those over 21 in Minnesota. This is only allowed in food or drink form and can only be purchased by those over the age of 21, similar to the legal drinking age. THC is the main active ingredient in marijuana that allows a user to get "high".
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,286 newly reported cases and 14 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,806. One of the newly reported deaths was a person aged 15-19 from Yellow Medicine County. Note: Beginning Thursday, June 30, the Minnesota Department of...
CBS Minnesota

Red, white and blue - and now green as THC food and drinks are legal in Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The celebration of Red, White and Blue, can now mix in a little green as a new law took effect on Friday that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids derived from hemp in food and beverages in Minnesota."We're trying to create an environment where there are safe products for consumers. That's what this law was intended to do," Josh Maslowski, owner of Stigma Hemp, told WCCO. "Cannabis is not going to go away, so the best option to do is create a responsible industry."Hemp, a cousin of marijuana, is a cannabis plant that has less than...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Abortion clinic near MSP Airport expecting increase in need for services

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than 5 miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Whole Woman's Health of Minnesota provides reproductive health care to women from Minnesota and beyond. "We've been seeing about 20 percent of our patients from out of state and the main states are Texas, Iowa, Wisconsin...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization rate stays below high risk level

MINNEAPOLIS -- The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Minnesota remains below the high risk threshold, according to the latest update from health officials, and the number of new cases per capita is also showing signs of creeping down.The state's case growth rate, stands at 23.9 per 100,000 residents. That's still well above the high risk line of 10.Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate, which is measured as new admissions per 100,000 residents, stands at 7.4. It had been above the high risk mark (8) since early May through earlier this week.As of Thursday, there were 409 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 35 of them needing intensive care.The health department announced earlier this week that, starting this Thursday, COVID-19 statistical updates would be provided weekly, rather than daily.This week's update indicates there have been 1,552,840 total positive cases, including reinfections, and 12,806 deaths.More than 72% of the state's total population has completed a vaccine series, while 32.6% are up to date, including boosters.
WJON

THC Gummies And Drinks Are Now (Sort Of) Legal In Minnesota

A new law goes into effect Friday that allows the sale of some THC gummies and beverages in the state of Minnesota. The products must be sourced from legally certified hemp, according to KSTP. The individual drinks and gummies can contain up to 5 mg of THC, while a package...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agencies to crack down on drinking while boating over holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect to see law enforcement on the water this holiday weekend, patrolling for boaters under the influence.The Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and multiple sheriff's departments plan to crack down on boaters who are drinking. The goal is to keep boaters safe during "Operation Dry Water.""We have zero tolerance for people boating under the influence," said Lt. Adam Block, a boating law administrator with the DNR. "If you make that choice, you will not get a warning, and you will not get a second chance. You will be arrested, taken to jail, and you'll have to face the heavy penalties that come with your decision." Operation Dry Water is a national effort, so law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin will also be taking part. According to the DNR, roughly half of all boating fatalities in Minnesota involve alcohol. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

THC edibles, beverages now legal in Minnesota as new law goes into effect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high.The new law now governs the packaging, the sale and the makeup of the products, which may not contain more than 5 mg of THC per serving, and no more than 50 mg per package. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states.The new law requires child-proof packaging and a QR code to scan for information on ingredients...
boreal.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for Winona County

(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for Winona County for damage sustained due to heavy rain on May 19, 2022. “We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to help Winona County recover from heavy rain this past spring,” said Governor Walz. “We are stronger when we work together, and the State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the people and places impacted by severe weather events.”
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy