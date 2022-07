Three more earthquakes have been reported near Elgin South Carolina. Yesterday, an initial 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded around 2:43 p.m. about 3.2 miles east of Elgin, then a smaller quake with a 2.1 magnitude was reported around 2:57 p.m. 3.8 miles east of Elgin. The third quake happened around 7:10 p.m. and that one was reported with a 3.34 magnitude and occurred east of Elgin. Earlier this week on Sunday a 3.4 magnitude also struck in the area.

