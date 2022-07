If you’re feelin’ puny, you don’t know what to do. Treat yourself to some meat, eat some barbecue. Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen and I have several things in common: our first names, our birth city of Houston, and our love of authentic pit-smoked barbecue. For Robert, eating barbecue is, well, therapeutic. For me, enjoying real Texas-style barbecue in a smoke-tinged barbecue joint ranks up there with the greatest of culinary and sensory indulgences.

1 DAY AGO