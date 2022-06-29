Trump Lawyer Eric Herschmann Claims He Wrote The Handwritten Note To President On Jan. 6, Not WH Aide Cassidy Hutchinson

Mega

Eric Herschmann , one of Donald Trump ’s former lawyers, claimed he was the one who wrote a handwritten note to the former president on January 6, not Cassidy Hutchinson , Radar has learned.

The shocking development came one day after Hutchinson – who served as ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ’ top aide on January 6 – appeared as a surprise witness on Tuesday during a last-minute hearing before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots and Trump’s alleged role therein.

According to Hutchinson’s testimony, she wrote a note during a meeting where she, Meadows, and Herschmann discussed statements then-President Trump could say to call off his supporters’ attack on the United States Capitol.

“Anyone who entered the Capitol without proper authority should leave immediately,” the handwritten note read, with the word “illegally” crossed out.

When asked about the note during the hearing, Hutchinson testified under oath that she was the one who wrote it, telling the House committee, “That's my handwriting.”

Despite Hutchinson’s testimony, Herschmann insisted he was the one who wrote the statement – not Meadows’ then-25-year-old aide.

“The handwritten note that Cassidy Hutchinson testified was written by her was in fact written by Eric Herschmann on January 6, 2021,” a spokesperson for Trump’s ex-lawyer said on Tuesday , hours after Hutchinson’s testimony.

“All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann,” the spokesperson added.

While Hutchinson and Herschmann disagree about who wrote the handwritten note, the latter’s spokesperson emphasized that the important thing was that “both White House officials believed that the president should have immediately instructed his supporters to leave the Capitol building.”

It was also revealed that the emergency meeting between the White House officials took place at 3 PM that day, and Trump didn’t release a statement ordering his supporters to leave the Capitol until more than one hour later.

“We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You've seen the way others are treated,” Trump eventually said at 4:17 PM. “I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Herschmann is the second WH official to claim Hutchinson’s testimony before the House special committee was untrue.

Hutchinson also testified that an unidentified Secret Service agent shared with her an incident that took place in then-President Trump’s limousine when his Secret Service detail refused to drive him to the Capitol.

According to Hutchinson, she was told that Trump became violent and angry after Robert Engel – the agent in charge of the president’s security detail at the time – denied his request to bring him to the Capitol. Trump allegedly tried grabbing the limo’s steering wheel before turning and “lunging” for Engel’s throat.

“The United States Secret Service has been cooperating with the Select Committee since its inception in spring 2021, and will continue to do so, including by responding on the record to the Committee regarding the new allegations surfaced in today's testimony,” the federal agency said after Hutchinson’s testimony.

Both Engel and the limo driver that day are reportedly preparing to testify before the House committee. Herschmann has also reportedly been cooperating with the committee’s ongoing investigation.