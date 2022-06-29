Community Prayer Vigil for Peace to be held Thursday
3 days ago
Warren Ministries United, a group of about 17 churches in the Warrenton area, is sponsoring a Prayer Vigil for Peace ton Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. This gathering will be held at the Courthouse Square in Warrenton. A wreath will be placed to remember mass...
July is right around the corner, and that means that it’s almost time for the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival celebrating the summer melon that made the small community of Ridgeway famous from Warren County to New York. This year’s festival will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, July...
Cooperative Extension is looking for volunteers to join the Vance/Warren Master Gardeners program. Applications are now being accepted for the 16-week training program, which will begin on Aug. 11. The class will meet on Thursday mornings, and covers all aspects of gardening including fruits, vegetables, weeds, insects, diseases, trees, shrubs,...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An explosion and fire at a south Raleigh community center has left dozens of families without specialized developmental learning this summer. With students and staff away on Sunday, a gas leak at Wake County’s Crosby-Garfield led to an explosion, rocking the entire neighborhood. The...
The Lake Gaston USCG Auxiliary will hold a Boating Safety Class on Saturday, July 9, beginning at 8 a.m. Training is done by certified instructors, and will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices. A boating safety card will be presented at completion prior to your leaving.
The sheriff's office said officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 299-18 Liberty Road in Emporia just after 10 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Monta' T. Gray, with a gunshot wound.
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Henderson made a resolution to reduce violent crime and gun violence. They're changing the way they classify violence - from a public safety issue, to a public health crisis. Reporter: Bryan Mims.
Some 80 years ago, Jasper Johnson, Sr. opened Johnson’s Barbershop on East Market Street in downtown Warrenton. The barbershop later moved to its current location on Front Street, where it has been a fixture in the community for most of its long history. Local history accounts recognize Johnson as...
Story updated at 4:48 p.m. Multiple community colleges in North Carolina received bomb threats on Thursday. The main campus of Durham Tech and the Edgecombe County Community College campus in Rocky Mount were evacuated and eventually closed for the remainder of Thursday as authorities investigated the threats, according to social media posts from both colleges.
Durham, N.C. — When Satana Deberry was elected Durham County District Attorney in 2018, she campaigned as someone who was going to reform the criminal justice system. She wanted to focus on violent crime, not on petty crime that filled up the jail. WRAL News examined her record to...
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, July 4: Closed. • Tuesday, July 5:...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say happened early Saturday morning. At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a home on Berkeley Street near the intersection of West Club Blvd. in the Walltown neighborhood of Durham. Police on scene said two...
CLEVELAND – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of the State Employee’s Credit Union (SECU) at 28 Oxholm Circle, Garner, near the Interstate 40 / NC 42 interchange in the Cleveland community. An unknown light-skin male entered the SECU around 1:45pm this afternoon (Wednesday)...
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are thanking the public for their help in finding a stolen pig cooker. On Tuesday night, Halifax County deputies were called to the 4000 block of Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids after someone noticed their pig cooker was gone. The Sheriff’s Office...
Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
A number of Warren County residents are among the 148 Vance-Granville Community College students who earned President’s List academic honors, and 142 students who earned Dean’s List academic honors for the spring 2022 semester, which ended in May. The President’s List recognizes students who achieved a perfect 4.0...
