NASA continues its search for evidence of ancient life on Mars but may have to "dig much deeper" to find them. New evidence reveals that any signs of life on Mars may have been destroyed or likely buried at least 6 feet (2 meters) under the ground due to so much radiation in the red planet, ScienceAlert reported. The search for life on Mars in the form of amino acids may have gotten to be a more difficult task knowing that cosmic radiation destroys this potential sign of ancient Martian life.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO