Would you attend a light festival in Virginia Beach? The city wants to know.

Interested in attending a light festival at the Oceanfront?

Virginia Beach’s Cultural Affairs Department wants to know and is collecting feedback from an online survey through Tuesday.

Keen Independent Research, a consulting company under a $25,000 contract with the city, is helping to gauge the public’s interest in an international art and light festival. Virginia Beach began considering the idea after the success of a city-sanctioned Oceanfront party in 2018 that included light art projection in the 24th Street Park, said Alex Dye, spokesperson for the city’s cultural affairs.

The consultant will analyze the survey responses, identifying potential sites and dates, provide festival cost analysis and seek collaborative partnerships.

Similar festivals in other cities such as Scottsdale, Arizona, and Providence, Rhode Island, have featured large-scale, illuminated and interactive art installations on display for about 10 days, with free admission.

The concept in Virginia Beach would also be a multi-day, free festival with illuminated sculptures and video, sound and projection artwork by international and local artists.

The effort is part of Virginia Beach Arts Plan 2030, a 15-year guidebook for Virginia Beach to create year-round, unique events that promote the city as a cultural and creative community while also positioning the Oceanfront as a cultural destination, according to the city.

Among the questions in the survey are when the festival should be held, how to make it inclusive of diverse communities and what other programming should accompany it, such as art tours, vendor markets or food trucks.

The survey will be active through Tuesday at publicinput.com/VBLightFestival .

