(The Center Square) – Six laws related to guns, all tied to measures advocated regularly following high-attention shootings, have been enacted in Delaware. Signed by Democratic Gov. John Carney in a Thursday ceremony, the House of Representatives’ measures ban the sale of assault weapons; raise most firearms purchase ages from 18 to 21; and strengthens background checks. The Senate legislation limits high-capacity magazines; puts gun manufacturers and dealers on notice, including accountability for reckless and negligent actions; and bans devices that can convert handguns to fully automatic weapons.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO