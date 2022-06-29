Texas Mayor Resigns After Shocking Arrest

Photo: Dallas police

Mayor Matthew McIlravy of Pilot Point, Texas, has resigned from his position a week after being arrested and charged with soliciting a minor online.

McIlravy was elected in May and arrested on June 21 after a five-month police investigation, according to Chron . The ex-mayor submitted his resignation on Thursday, June 23, to acting interim mayor Chad Major .

Arrest documents show McIlravy, 42, exchanged online messages with an undercover Dallas Police Department officer he thought was 13 years old . McIlravy, who is married and has two kids, said he wanted to engage in "deviant sexual intercourse" with the girl. The Dallas Police Department said the five-month-long investigation is what led to the mayor's arrest. He also had "additional communication with minors" that haven't been identified yet.

McIlravy was released on bail on June 21.