EUGENE, Ore. - Teams will be at Eugene intersections collecting donations for the American Cancer Society's Curbing for Cancer fundraiser ahead of this year's Relay for Life. On Thursday, July 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., drivers can give their spare change to support the American Cancer Society. KVAL anchors will be out at 18th and Oak collecting donations. Eugene-Springfield is ranked #2 in the nation for fundraising. Help us get to #1!

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO