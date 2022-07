Browns WR Amari Cooper is looking forward to taking on a leadership role within Cleveland’s locker room this year. “That’s the position I’m in now,” Cooper said, via the team’s official website. “These guys look at me like an old guy,” Cooper said with a chuckle. “They pay a lot of attention to detail, and they know the importance of coming in every day and knowing their stuff and trying to perfect everything they do.”

19 HOURS AGO